Resident Evil 2 demo removes limit, adds chilling Resident Evil 3 Easter egg

Capcom has removed the time limit from the free demo of Resident Evil 2, while also adding a chilling Easter egg for the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3.

The free demo for Resident Evil 2, fresh from its victory as Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards, is titled R.P.D. Demo and is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has been updated to remove the 30-minute time limit of the “1-Shot” demo that was released in January.

While the limited Resident Evil 2 demo awarded players that completed it with an exclusive trailer, the new demo for the horror survival game allows players to explore Raccoon City’s police station at their own pace. It gives players a feel for the zombie onslaught, if they are not yet sold on acquiring their own copy.

The updated Resident Evil 2 demo also adds an Easter egg for the upcoming Resident Evil 3.

Players who investigate the front entrance of the Raccoon Police Department will be able to hear a grotesque voice shouting “STARS,” as reported by various players. The voice belongs to Nemesis, the antagonist of Resident Evil 3 who chases Jill Valentine, the protagonist, throughout the game.

STARS is the Special Tactics and Rescue Service, a special unit of the Raccoon Police Department to which Jill belongs and which is the target of Nemesis, who is essentially a deadlier version of Resident Evil 2‘s Mr. X.

Another connection between the two games is a letter left behind by Jill that Resident Evil 2 players can pick up to acquire a new achievement titled Chasing Jill. This makes sense because the timelines of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 are woven around each other.

Resident Evil 3 will also include Resident Evil: Resistance, a multiplayer spinoff where four players will need to work together to survive against one mastermind, who can send zombies and lay down traps against the group. While the four players, each with unique skills, will only look to survive, the mastermind can win by taking them all down.

Resident Evil 3 will launch on April 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

