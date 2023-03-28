 Skip to main content
How to get the Punisher in Resident Evil 4

Jesse Lennox
By

Leon’s arsenal of weaponry in the Resident Evil 4 remake includes all the fan favorites from the original. While you begin the game with just a single pistol, you will quickly find and unlock a wide range of weapons to not only purchase, but also invest upgrades into. One such returning handgun is the Punisher. This is a powerful gun you can get your hands on early if you play your cards right, but in a different way than it was obtained in the original version. If you want to experiment with all the guns at Leon’s disposal, here’s how you can add the Punisher to your attaché case in Resident Evil 4 remake.

Where to get the Punisher

A handgun on a workbench.

In the original Resident Evil 4, you got the Punisher for free simply by shooting all of the Blue Medallions in the Farm area of the game. Unfortunately, while you will still earn some useful cash for shooting them all in the remake, you won’t be getting a free gun out of the deal. This time, starting in Chapter 2, the Merchant will start offering to sell the Punisher to you for 5 Spinels.

The Punisher isn’t the best handgun in the game, but does have unique strength in that it has high penetration power, meaning bullets can go through enemies. This can be difficult to actually take advantage of, however. If you upgrade it all the way to get the final Exclusive upgrade, which alone costs a hefty 70,000 Pesetas, that penetration power will be boosted to the point where it can go through up to five enemies. While it is relatively cheap to upgrade compared to other guns, it is still the weakest handgun in the game by default, so you will need to decide if the possibility of hitting multiple targets outweighs the lower damage each bullet deals.

