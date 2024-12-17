 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Revenge of the Savage Planet spins Google Stadia trauma into comedy gold

By
Two astronauts frolic as bugs fly overhead in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Raccoon Logic

The gaming news cycle is so hectic these days that it’s easy to completely forget about a ridiculous industry saga. I was reminded of that while demoing Revenge of the Savage Planet, the latest game from Racoon Logic. When I sat down to try a demo of it ahead of The Game Awards last week, I was greeted by a satirical introduction as a corporate orientation video cheerfully explained that I was an employee on a dangerous mission. As it played, the developer showing me the demo made a crack about Google. I didn’t really understand why, so I laughed and moved on.

It wasn’t until a few minutes later that a long-forgotten thought came back to me. In 2019, Google acquired Typhoon Studios. They were folded into what was supposed to be Google’s first-party game studio, Stadia Games and Entertainment. Two years later, the entire project was shut down and Typhoon Games was spat back out. It formed Racoon Logic later that year, putting the team back to where it started as an indie team.

Recommended Videos

That isn’t just a strange bit of gaming history; it’s the backbone to Revenge of the Savage Planet. The upcoming adventure game is a fiercely satirical corporate comedy that takes clear jabs at the team’s former overlords. It’s the exact comedic zinger that Google leadership likely deserves following its Stadia disaster.

Explore-em-up

Return to the Savage Planet is a sequel to 2020’s Journey to the Savage Planet, a first-person sci-fi comedy that drew clear inspiration from Metroid Prime. It combined shooting, environmental scanning, and anti-capitalist satire to build a farcical Metroidvania about an employee for Kindred Aerospace who is tasked with traveling to an alien planet and determining if it can be safely colonized. Naturally, that leads to killing a lot of local wildlife and looting the planet’s resources.

The sequel has a similar workplace comedy of errors premise, though players control an employee who is taken out of a long cryosleep to explore five planets rather than one. The basic “explore-em-up” tenets of the first game are all there, as players explore, gather tons of materials, and scan everything in sight to get data on it. The main difference is that it’s all in third-person instead of first, letting Racoon Logic create more visual comedy as the explorer runs around with overly exaggerated arm motions that make them feel like a long-frozen person trying to remember how to use their body.

In my demo, I was free to explore two different planets. Whether or not I actually followed the main story missions or poked around randomly was up to me. I mostly did the latter, getting a taste for just how diverse world activities are. In one area, I found a chest hidden in between a maze of invisible walls that I could reveal by shooting goo at them. Elsewhere, I ended up in a cave where I needed to use conductive gel to move electricity from a shocking plant and over to a natural door shrouded by vines. Even later, I accidentally stumbled into a boss fight with Wormzilla, where I had to deflect gooey spitballs back at it to inflict damage. No two things I did felt the same.

There are two key systems underneath that varied exploration. One is a slapstick combat system, where I can slide kick adorable alien goons, blast them with different elemental shots, or toss grenade-like plants at them. The other system is crafting. This time, players have a home base complete with a 3D printer. Players can harvest materials and use them to print both suit upgrades and furniture for their base. Think Subnautica, but without the survival systems.

Goofing on Google

While the core exploration is plenty fun, it’s my conversation with Studio Lead Reid Schneider that reveals what Revenge of the Savage Planet is really going for. Like its predecessor, it’s a collection of OSHA violations in space. It pokes fun at how terribly companies treat employees and gaming’s uncritical fascination with colonization simulators. As the studio’s politics come flooding back to me, a question I’d never really thought about comes to my mind: How the heck did a studio like this end up becoming Google’s golden child?

“We joined Google because we thought it would be cool to influence a new first party,” Schneider tells Digital Trends. “And then we got there and were like ‘Oh my God, what did we do?’”

The reality is that this game shouldn’t exist.

Typhoon Studios’ brief stint as a Stadia developer didn’t yield much fruit. The entire experiment was shut down before the studio could really make its first game built for the cloud platform. It wasn’t exactly a clean break for the team, though. Even though its employees were able to reform under a new name, its Savage Planet IP was firmly owned by a megacorporation that had just shuttered its gaming operation.

“The reality is that this game shouldn’t exist,” Schnieder says. “We made the first game, we got acquired by Google, we got vomited out by Google. As we were doing that, we went back and said, ‘Google is going to wheel the IP and source code into the vault Indiana Jones style.’ So I was like, ‘Can we just get this back,’ and they said, ‘Weeeeell, OK.’”

That was a learning experience for the team as it reverted to an indie studio, but it had a bit of a silver lining for the Savage Planet series too. It’s one thing to poke fun at corporations as snarky outsiders; it’s another to do it as people who have been chewed up by the biggest machine there is.

“We realized when we were making it that we had all this great material from our time at Google,” Schnieder says. “Everything from having to go through trainings to getting fired in the middle of it all. The juxtaposition of all that material, plus the experience of going ‘how can we go bigger? … how can we merge those things together?’ So we were able to use a little bit of our backstory at Google, but retaining all the stuff that we loved from Savage Planet.”

An astronaut aims his gun at critters in Revenge of the Savage Planet.
Raccoon Logic

The experience also helped Schnieder better appreciate the flexibility that comes with being independent, something that wasn’t as easy to come by under Google. As an example, he points to one of the funniest jokes I catch during my demo: one planet is called Nu Florida. The location is a send-up of America’s most eclectic state, satirizing its whole aesthetic in typical Savage Planet fashion. It’s a personal gag for Schnieder, who has family in Florida, but one that he believes may have had a hard time getting approved in a sanitized corporate environment.

“I love Florida. I love the ridiculousness of it all,” Schneider says. “The lifted trucks, all that redneck stuff. Our creative director absolutely hates it. We go back and forth where I’m like ‘Florida’s awesome!’ and he’s like ‘f**king Florida!’ In the first game, we made some references to New Florida, and in this one we just blew it out because it’s so completely ridiculous. No one’s remaking Florida! It’s ideas like that that are things that would probably have a thousand layers of approval at a large company saying, ‘you guys can’t do that!’ If you’re going to go indie and make a game that’s fiercely independent, you’ve got to take some fun risks like that.”

Revenge of the Savage Planet seems to embody that indie spirit so far. It’s a game from a studio that’s seen what the grass looks like on the other side and is happy to be back on its own side of the fence. There’s a wild creative spirit to the sequel, from its biting satire to its wide variety of open-world ideas. The entire Google Stadia experiment may have been a failure, but at least we’re getting a good laugh out of it.

Revenge of the Savage Planet launches in May 2025 for PS5, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Shadow Generations is a master class in confronting grief and moving on
Shadow, with Doom Wing spread out, holds Maria's hands before his final battle with Black Doom in a scene from Sonic X Shadow Generations.

If you had told me as a kid that there would be a sequel to Shadow the Hedgehog nearly 20 years after its release, I would’ve scoffed at you. Shadow already dealt with his past, cured his amnesia in the process, and moved forward with his life. Why put him through that ordeal again? Imagine my surprise when Sonic Team announced Sonic X Shadow Generations, a remaster of Sonic Generations with a new Shadow-focused story added to it, the day before my 30th birthday in February.

The first thing I did when the collection came out was play Shadow Generations, which made sense to me given I already played the Sonic Generations years ago. After playing through the game for more than four hours -- and watching the Dark Beginnings prologue anime weeks prior its release -- I was surprised to find what felt like a true sequel to Shadow the Hedgehog.

Read more
All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana Jones journaling by a statue in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Just like a passionate archeologist, none of us can resist finding any collectibles a game like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle throws at us. While things like Notes can feel overwhelming, others like Medicine Bottles and the Lost Artifacts of Europe feel far more achievable. Both of those examples are available in Vatican City, but there are just five artifacts in total to collect. They are completely optional, but Indie wouldn't be able to sleep at night until he got them all back to their rightful place. These artifacts are hidden very well, so let's follow the clues and find them all.
All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations
You will need to get involved in many sidequests to reach specific areas housing Lost Artifacts in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which we will note as we go. This means just knowing where the objects are on the map by purchasing the Vatican Notes book doesn't allow you to run straight from one to the other as soon as you're let loose in the city.

Here is a map with all the locations to use as a guide.

Read more
All Strange Inscription picture locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Indiana drawing a circle in red.

The first major hub area in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is none other than Vatican City. This city is brimming with optional activities, such as hunting down all the Medicine Bottles so you can upgrade your HP. There's one puzzle you will get that is more of a scavenger hunt than something like the Sacred Wounds puzzle from earlier in the game, and it involves photographing four Strange Inscriptions around the map. We'll show you how to take the perfect picture to solve this puzzle.
All Strange Inscription locations

Your objective at this point is simply to "collect photographs of inscriptions" from the map you're given. However, if you're unfamiliar with this map or how to take a proper picture, this can all be a bit confusing.

Read more