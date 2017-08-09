‘Rez Infinite’ fires its way onto PC with HTC Vive and Oculus Rift support

Why it matters to you Rez Infinite is one of our favorite PSVR games. Seeing it in 4K on PC is truly a thing of beauty.

Shooting through psychedelic tunnels and abstract polygons never looked so crisp as Rez Infinite launched under the radar on Wednesday for Windows PC. Players can enjoy the musical shooter in 4K resolution and above, or strap into virtual reality with the Oculus Rifts and HTC Vive.

According to the announcement from developer Enhance Games (as reported by Polygon), the PC release brings double the texture quality and 4K resolutions. The founder of the studio and Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi even went as far to call this PC version “the best version yet.” It supports multiple controllers, unrestricted resolution, and a new View Mode that allows players to “take in the environment, or capture great moments.”

Just like last year’s release on PlayStation 4 and PSVR, Rez Infinite on PC is a remastered version of the cult rail-shooter Rez. The game debuted in 2001 for the Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 and was updated once before in Rez HD for the Xbox 360. This second remaster removes a long-standing audio bug that was present on Microsoft’s console. Additional content was put into the game including a new open-world level called Area X.

When we first got hands on time with Rez Infinite, we felt that virtual reality made the game feel fresh again. Flying through cyberspace, tagging and shooting vector-based enemies with a look encourages players to keep their eyes constantly exploring. This experience makes it one of our favorite PSVR games available. With the PS4 Pro, players can also enjoy 4K resolution and 60 frames per second gameplay.

Rez Infinite for PC is currently available through Steam, with full 4K screenshots available to drool over. While the game will normally cost $25, a 20 percent launch discount brings the price down to $20. Additionally, those who purchase the game within the first two weeks will gain bonus content. This includes a seven-track digital soundtrack sampler by Hydelic, a digital excerpt from the record label Iam8bit, Making-of Rez art book, over 20 desktop wallpapers including original concept art, and a set of original Rez avatars. The soundtrack sampler includes new, never-released tracks.

For those with mobile-based VR headsets, a version of Rez Infinite comes to Google’s Daydream later in 2017.