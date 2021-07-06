Nacon released a teaser trailer for its upcoming game, Robocop: Rogue City. Players will take on the role of the titular Robocop — the half-man, half-machine from the classic 1980s movie of the same name. The trailer announced that the game will be released sometime in 2023 and be available for consoles and PC.

The trailer itself did not reveal much information about Robocop: Rogue City. The narration talks about how Old Detroit is deteriorating due to rampant crime and that someone or “something” must restore peace in the city. After the title reveal for this game, we get a quick glimpse of the cybernetic cop unholstering his gun from his thigh.

Robocop: Rogue City is being published by Nacon, a French publishing studio that releases video games and game peripherals such as controllers, computer mice, and headsets. Nacon recently released Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood and Roguebook, and also announced Vampire the Masquerade: Swansong at E3 this year.

The game is being developed by the Polish game studio Teyon, who developed Terminator: Resistance and Rambo: The Video Game. The development team clearly has experience with creating games based around iconic ’80s movies, so we can assume it will maintain the feel and aesthetic of the original films.

The game will be released on consoles and PC, however, it was not specified which consoles will be included. We will know whether this game will be out for last-gen consoles and for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

