Share

Samsung officially unveiled its line of line of Galaxy S10 devices during the Unpacked 2019 event, and they will be optimized for gaming like no previous phones ever were. From improved support for Unity to new cooling technology, the S10 lineup could be perfect for the mobile gamer.

Unity is one of the most popular engines for creating video games today and the Samsung Galaxy S10 is the first phone optimized for Unity-run games. This means they will run more smoothly than they did on previous devices, leading to experiences more like their console or PC siblings.

The GPU across the Galaxy S10 lineup has also bee optimized for smoother gameplay and there are even performance improvements through artificial intelligence. This should make the Galaxy S10 a great choice for Fortnite players, as the game certainly puts a strain on most phones.

Samsung also promises that the Galaxy S10’s Infinity-O display and Dolby enhanced game mode will give you better video and audio than was possible on previous phones. All three models are also HDR10+ certified, which should make all the colors pop, whites even whiter, and blacks even blacker.

The Galaxy S10e and S10 will make use of “advanced heatpipe” cooling systems, but the more expensive Galaxy S10 Plus will instead use a vapor chamber cooling system. A similar system is used on the Xbox One X, allowing for an extremely powerful device to stay at appropriate temperatures without taking up the large amount of space required for more traditional cooling systems or fans.

Storage space also won’t be a problem, particularly if you opt for the S10 Plus. The phone comes in 512GB and 1TB variants, and the 1TB model also comes with a staggering 12GB of RAM. This is likely more than you will need for your games for the considerable future, but it never hurts to have a future-proof device that can handle the very latest titles.

Pre-orders for all three Samsung S10 phones will be available beginning February 21. The S10e starts at $750, while the S10 starts at $900 and the S10 Plus starts at $1,000. Those who pre-order the S10 Plus or S10 will also receive free Galaxy Buds.