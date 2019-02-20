Digital Trends
Gaming

Samsung Galaxy S10 optimizations make it great for Fortnite

Gabe Gurwin
By
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Samsung officially unveiled its line of line of Galaxy S10 devices during the Unpacked 2019 event, and they will be optimized for gaming like no previous phones ever were. From improved support for Unity to new cooling technology, the S10 lineup could be perfect for the mobile gamer.

Unity is one of the most popular engines for creating video games today and the Samsung Galaxy S10 is the first phone optimized for Unity-run games. This means they will run more smoothly than they did on previous devices, leading to experiences more like their console or PC siblings.

The GPU across the Galaxy S10 lineup has also bee optimized for smoother gameplay and there are even performance improvements through artificial intelligence. This should make the Galaxy S10 a great choice for Fortnite players, as the game certainly puts a strain on most phones.

Samsung also promises that the Galaxy S10’s Infinity-O display and Dolby enhanced game mode will give you better video and audio than was possible on previous phones. All three models are also HDR10+ certified, which should make all the colors pop, whites even whiter, and blacks even blacker.

Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Galaxy S10e and S10 will make use of “advanced heatpipe” cooling systems, but the more expensive Galaxy S10 Plus will instead use a vapor chamber cooling system. A similar system is used on the Xbox One X, allowing for an extremely powerful device to stay at appropriate temperatures without taking up the large amount of space required for more traditional cooling systems or fans.

Storage space also won’t be a problem, particularly if you opt for the S10 Plus. The phone comes in 512GB and 1TB variants, and the 1TB model also comes with a staggering 12GB of RAM. This is likely more than you will need for your games for the considerable future, but it never hurts to have a future-proof device that can handle the very latest titles.

Pre-orders for all three Samsung S10 phones will be available beginning February 21. The S10e starts at $750, while the S10 starts at $900 and the S10 Plus starts at $1,000. Those who pre-order the S10 Plus or S10 will also receive free Galaxy Buds.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to gameshare on an Xbox One and Xbox One S
Up Next

Watch the construction of a giant, widest-ever 270-degree fisheye lens
samsung galaxy s10 adobe premiere rush cc
Mobile

Adobe Premiere Rush CC is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10 this year

The Samsung Galaxy S10 boasts a number of hardware improvements over previous Samsung phones, but it also offers a few software improvements too. Adobe Premiere Rush CC, for example, is coming to the Samsung Galaxy S10 later this year.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the most-anticipated phones of the year, offering a new chipset, beautiful display, and more. Now that the phone has been announced, however, you might be wondering where you can get it for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs. S10 Plus vs. S10e vs. S10 5G: Which should you buy?

With four stunning Galaxy S10 phones to choose from, Samsung is bombarding us with choice, but which one should you buy? We compare the S10, S10 Plus, S10e, and S10 5G in various categories to find out exactly how they differ.
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range

Samsung has unveiled its 2019 flagship smartphone lineup, and there aren't just two phones as usual -- there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best SNES games SNES controller atop a stack of games
Gaming

Among hundreds of choices, these are the best 25 SNES games of all time

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System might be the greatest game console ever made, but what are the best titles for the system? Here are our picks for the best SNES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
xbox one exclusive scalebound delayed to 2017 game dragon beats headphones 1
Gaming

Scalebound could be revived for Switch following Xbox One cancellation

Microsoft canceled the Xbox One and PC exclusive Scalebound more than two years ago, but a new report claims Scalebound could have found a new home as an exclusive on Nintendo Switch.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
anthem rip 22
Product Review

Anthem shows a glimmer of brilliance that's quickly dampened by its grind

Anthem is an online shooter from BioWare that’s already proven to have a stunning open-world with action-packed combat that distinguishes itself with its story, characters, and lore. But will it continue to invest in those things as we…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

Clear up some space on your Xbox One hard drive for the latest games

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
days gone e3 2016 preview prepare
Gaming

Here’s everything we know about the zombie-infested, survival horror Days Gone

Days Gone, the first PS4 title from Sony's Bend Studio, looks to offer a different type of zombie game. Here's everything we know about the forthcoming title, from the setting to its gameplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
The Division 2 review
Gaming

From the beta to dark zones, here's everything we know about The Division 2

The Division 2, the sequel to Ubisoft's most successful new franchise, arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 15. The Division 2 has a new setting, interesting new systems, and much more. Here's everything we know about The Division 2.
Posted By Steven Petite
path of exile synthesis synthesiscombat1
Gaming

Path of Exile’s Synthesis expansion arrives in March, brings new way to progress

Grinding Gear Games announced Synthesis, the newest expansion to online action-RPG Path of Exile. The expansion adds a new map meta-game, new items, and balance changes that improve the lives of wizards.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
hob now arrives xbox one microsoft review macro logo 2 1500x1000
Gaming

Want to share your Xbox One games with a friend? Here's how to do it

Sharing games on modern consoles is possible, but it takes a few steps. Here's how to start sharing games on your Xbox One console, so friends and family can easily access your library.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
LG 32UD99-W review full
Computing

Here's what you need to play games and watch movies in 4K on your PC

4K display tech is now cheaper than ever, but there's more to running stuff at such a high display resolution than just handing over the dough for a 4K-equipped display. Here's what you need to run 4K.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale