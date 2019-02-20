Here’s where you can buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10

Share

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally here, boasting impressive specs like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, an edge-to-edge display, and more. The device is easily one of the most powerful smartphones ever released — and it’s easy to see why many will want to buy one as soon as possible.

There are actually a number of Galaxy S10 models. There’s the standard Samsung Galaxy S10, a cheaper Galaxy S10e, a larger Galaxy S10 Plus, and even a 5G Galaxy S10.

But where can you get your hands on the phone for yourself? And when will they be available? We put together this guide to answer those questions. Here’s everything you need to know about pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Unlocked

Perhaps the easiest way to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 is unlocked, and if you want it unlocked you can get it from a range of different retailers. For starters, you can get the device from Samsung itself, but you can also get the phone from Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart.

Pre-order of the phone begin on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET, and will last until March 7, after which the device will go on sale and be available in store. If you pre-order the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, you will actually also get the new Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for free. On top of that, if you trade in an eligible phone through Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung app, you’ll get up to $550 credit to use toward buying the new phone.

Here’s a rundown of unlocked pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $900

$900 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $1,000

$1,000 Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $750

Carriers

Of course, you might prefer to get the phone directly through your carrier, whether it be because of the fact that carriers offer different deals or because you can pay for the device over time. Here’s everything you need to know about buying the Samsung Galaxy S10 from your carrier.

AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e will be available from AT&T, with pre-orders beginning on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET, and full in-store and online sales beginning on March 8. AT&T didn’t mention the Galaxy Buds in its press release, but it did note another pretty great deal — for a limited time, if you buy the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e, you’ll get a second device for free. That’s a pretty awesome deal. There is some fine-print though — you will need to open a new line, and the payment for the second device will be credited back to your account each month.

Pricing for the Galaxy S10 on AT&T can be found below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $900, or $30 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

$900, or $30 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB: $1,150, or $38.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

$1,150, or $38.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $1,000, or $33.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

$1,000, or $33.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 256GB: $1,250, or $41.67 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

$1,250, or $41.67 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB: $1,600, or $53.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

$1,600, or $53.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $750, or $25 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

$750, or $25 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next. Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB: $850, or $28.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

Sprint

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e will be available from Sprint. Like other carriers, pre-orders of the Galaxy S10 will begin on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET. We also know that the carrier will be giving a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds to those that pre-order the phone

Here’s a rundown of the Galaxy S10’s pricing on Sprint.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $900, or $37.50 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease.

$900, or $37.50 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB : $1,000, or $41.67 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease.

: $1,000, or $41.67 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease. Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $750, or $31.25 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease.

T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e will be available straight from T-Mobile, and you’ll be able to pre-order the device starting on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Full sales for the device on T-Mobile begin online and in-store on March 8.

T-Mobile has a few deals of its own too. The company is offering families Unlimited data for $40 per line for four lines if they buy a Galaxy S10e. Other customers can save up to $620 if they trade in an eligible device and open a new voice line.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S10 on T-Mobile can be found below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $900, or $22.23 per month for 36 months with $99.99 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan.

$900, or $22.23 per month for 36 months with $99.99 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $1,000, or $22.23 per month for 36 months with $199.99 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan.

$1,000, or $22.23 per month for 36 months with $199.99 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $750, or $20.84 per month for 36 months with $0 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan.

Verizon

Availability of the Samsung Galaxy S10 on Verizon is unknown at this time but we’ll update this article as we hear more.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G won’t be as available as other Galaxy S10 models. According to Samsung, the device will be exclusive to Verizon for the first half of the year but will make it to other carriers later in the year during the summer. AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Mobile will all get the device eventually, according to Samsung. We’ll update this article as we hear more about pricing and availability of the Galaxy S10 5G.