Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S10

Christian de Looper
By
galaxy s10 plus review hands on feat

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally here, boasting impressive specs like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, an edge-to-edge display, and more. The device is easily one of the most powerful smartphones ever released — and it’s easy to see why many will want to buy one as soon as possible.

There are actually a number of Galaxy S10 models. There’s the standard Samsung Galaxy S10, a cheaper Galaxy S10e, a larger Galaxy S10 Plus, and even a 5G Galaxy S10.

But where can you get your hands on the phone for yourself? And when will they be available? We put together this guide to answer those questions. Here’s everything you need to know about pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Unlocked

Perhaps the easiest way to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 is unlocked, and if you want it unlocked you can get it from a range of different retailers. For starters, you can get the device from Samsung itself, but you can also get the phone from Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart.

Pre-order of the phone begin on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET, and will last until March 7, after which the device will go on sale and be available in store. If you pre-order the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, you will actually also get the new Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds for free. On top of that, if you trade in an eligible phone through Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung app, you’ll get up to $550 credit to use toward buying the new phone.

Here’s a rundown of unlocked pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e.

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $900
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $1,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $750

Carriers

Of course, you might prefer to get the phone directly through your carrier, whether it be because of the fact that carriers offer different deals or because you can pay for the device over time. Here’s everything you need to know about buying the Samsung Galaxy S10 from your carrier.

AT&T

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e will be available from AT&T, with pre-orders beginning on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET, and full in-store and online sales beginning on March 8. AT&T didn’t mention the Galaxy Buds in its press release, but it did note another pretty great deal — for a limited time, if you buy the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e, you’ll get a second device for free. That’s a pretty awesome deal. There is some fine-print though — you will need to open a new line, and the payment for the second device will be credited back to your account each month.

Pricing for the Galaxy S10 on AT&T can be found below:

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $900, or $30 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB: $1,150, or $38.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $1,000, or $33.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 256GB: $1,250, or $41.67 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB: $1,600, or $53.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $750, or $25 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 256GB: $850, or $28.34 per month for 30 months on AT&T Next.

Sprint

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e will be available from Sprint. Like other carriers, pre-orders of the Galaxy S10 will begin on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET. We also know that the carrier will be giving a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds to those that pre-order the phone

Here’s a rundown of the Galaxy S10’s pricing on Sprint.

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $900, or $37.50 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $1,000, or $41.67 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $750, or $31.25 per month with $0 down on the Sprint Flex lease.

T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10e will be available straight from T-Mobile, and you’ll be able to pre-order the device starting on February 21 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Full sales for the device on T-Mobile begin online and in-store on March 8.

T-Mobile has a few deals of its own too. The company is offering families Unlimited data for $40 per line for four lines if they buy a Galaxy S10e. Other customers can save up to $620 if they trade in an eligible device and open a new voice line.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S10 on T-Mobile can be found below:

  • Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB: $900, or $22.23 per month for 36 months with $99.99 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB: $1,000, or $22.23 per month for 36 months with $199.99 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan.
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB: $750, or $20.84 per month for 36 months with $0 down on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan.

Verizon

Availability of the Samsung Galaxy S10 on Verizon is unknown at this time but we’ll update this article as we hear more.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G won’t be as available as other Galaxy S10 models. According to Samsung, the device will be exclusive to Verizon for the first half of the year but will make it to other carriers later in the year during the summer. AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, and   Mobile will all get the device eventually, according to Samsung. We’ll update this article as we hear more about pricing and availability of the Galaxy S10 5G.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range
xiaomi mi 9 review xioami feat
Product Review

Want to see how powerful the Snapdragon 855 chip is? Just rev up the Xiaomi Mi 9

How fast do you want to go? If the answer to this is “as fast as possible,” then take a long look at the Xiaomi Mi 9. It’s one of the highest performance smartphones you can buy. It’s a real monster, and we’ve been using it.
Posted By Andy Boxall
xiaomi mi 9 news front blue
Mobile

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is the powerhouse smartphone 2019 has been waiting for

Xiaomi has announced the Mi 9, and it's a real powerhouse. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple-lens camera, a new in-display fingerprint sensor, and a new design. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
lg q60 k50 k40 news
Mobile

LG starts MWC 2019 early with the new Q60, K50, and K40 phones

LG has announced three new smartphones ahead of Mobile World Congress 2019: The Q60, the K50, and the K40. All are midrange devices, but with some striking features, including multi-lens cameras.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Cell tower FM radio
Mobile

Here Technologies’ cellular map can tell when you’ll lose coverage on the road

Here Technologies' wants to make it a little easier for companies to know where cellular coverage is available on the roads. The company has announced a new coverage map that offers data about road coverage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Here's how you can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event today

Samsung's skipping Mobile World Congress 2019 to launch its next big smartphone a week earlier in San Francisco. We're fully expecting the Galaxy S10 to show up, but what else will be there? Here's what to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

The 2-year-old Nokia 6 is now being updated to Android Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S10e vs iPhone XR
Mobile

Samsung’s Galaxy S10e unapologetically rips a page out of iPhone XR’s playbook

Samsung's Galaxy S10e -- a new entry in the Galaxy S-series -- has a few things in common with Apple's lower-cost iPhone XR. From the price tag to the color, we take a look atthe similarities.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range

Samsung has unveiled its 2019 flagship smartphone lineup, and there aren't just two phones as usual -- there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy s10e hands-on featured image
Product Review

If price is top of mind, Samsung’s Galaxy S10e is the flagship phone to buy

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus are joined with a new entry into the Galaxy S family -- the Galaxy S10e. It costs a little more than the original price of the Galaxy S9, but it’s meant to be the more affordable phone compared to the…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Galaxy s10 what we like don't like featured image
Mobile

What we like and don’t like about the Galaxy S10

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 takes the elegant design to new heights, boasts incredible screen and camera tech, and offers speedier connectivity, but we don’t like the price and a few other things. Here’s what we like and don’t like about…
Posted By Simon Hill
Samsung Galaxy S10 5g hands-on
Mobile

Samsung goes big with the next-gen Galaxy S10 5G smartphone

Samsung has announced a whopping four new Galaxy S10 devices, from the low-cost S10e to the triple-camera S10 and S10 Plus. But it's the Galaxy S10 5G that steals the show as it's among the first 5G-ready smartphones to hit the market.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Galaxy Buds
Home Theater

Samsung Galaxy Buds first look: Ear candy or ear worm?

Samsung’s answer to the oddball design of Apple's AirPods is the new Galaxy Buds, which are cheaper, better looking, and bring some neat features. Can Galaxy Buds snuff out the AirPods?
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
galaxy s10 plus review hands on feat
Product Review

Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones are its most refined yet. Be prepared to pay up

Samsung has unveiled its lineup for its most popular smartphones, and it includes the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. The two flagship phones boast hole-punch cameras, fingerprint sensors embedded in the display, and beefier batteries.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
samsung galaxy fold news 4
Mobile

Folding smartphones hinge on the success of the Samsung Galaxy Fold

The Samsung Galaxy Fold has arrived, and it goes on sale soon. Folding out from a 4.6-inch display to a tablet-sized 7.3-inch display, this unique device has six cameras, two batteries, and special software to help you use multiple apps.
Posted By Simon Hill