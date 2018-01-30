Here’s how to find a ‘Last Guardian’ Easter egg in ‘Shadow of the Colossus’ on PS4

Sony’s PlayStation 4 remake of Shadow of the Colossus has added a few things to a game that was originally released way back in 2005. That includes one hidden gem that references its creators’ more recent title, The Last Guardian.

The Last Guardian came out in 2016, marking the third title from Sony’s SIE Japan Studio that make up a roughly related series. It started with ICO on PlayStation 2 in 2001, which was followed up by the original release of Shadow of the Colossus in 2005. The Last Guardian mixes ideas from the first two games — players are paired with a giant feathered creature named Trico and have to work together to make their way through the game.

At a few points in The Last Guardian, players feed Trico barrels of blue stuff that he seems to really enjoy. One of those blue barrels is hidden in the PS4 version of Shadow of the Colossus, if you know where to look. Earning it also comes with an Trophy called “Boon of the Nomad.”

To find the blue barrel, you’ll want to head south from the Shrine of Worship where you start the game, toward the location of the first colossus. Instead of going straight south, swing a little to your right so you’re headed southwest.

As you near the cliffs ahead, you’ll see a pathway that leads into a wooded area to the right (the left portion of the corner is walled by cliffs and impassable).

Once you’re inside the woods, you’ll see a path beneath you that swings around to your right. Instead of following it, head into the underbrush to the left side of the area. You’re looking for a sheer cliff wall that contains the forest, and you’ll want to hug it as you move through the woods. Keep going along the wall as it bends to the right. Eventually, you’ll come to an opening where you can leave the forest area and step out onto a cliff.

Instead of going out of the forest through this opening, cross the path to the other side of it and keep going. The cliff wall will pick up again to your left and before long, you’ll come to a place where one of the forest paths banks downward steeply into a cave opening that goes beneath the ground.

Head into the cave, and in the back corner you’ll find Trico’s barrel. You’ll also unlock the “Boon of the Nomad” trophy for your effort.