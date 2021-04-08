The best Ethernet cables for the PS4

No matter how fast your internet connection is, there’s just no denying the fact that a hard-wired connection is going to be more reliable than a wireless one. When you’re in the midst of an online game on your PlayStation 4, having a fast and solid connection means everything. A weak connection can have you lagging all over, or worse, disconnected completely. Needless to say, nothing can put an end to your fun faster than a poor connection.

While the PS4 does come with built-in Wi-Fi, using the Ethernet port is going to give you much better results. That said, not all Ethernet cables are created equal. Depending on the type, quality, brand, and length, you can lose out on some of that precious internet speed you’re paying so much for. Save yourself the frustration of lag and unreliable connections in your fierce online games by investing in one of the best Ethernet cables you can get for the PS4.

See more:

Ethernet vs. wireless

If your PS4 has built in Wi-Fi and you have a wireless router in your home, then why bother connecting an Ethernet cable? Yes, it can be less convenient depending on the layout of your home, specifically the location of your PS4 relative to your modem or router, but the results you’ll get when playing online will be like night and day. Right off the bat, wireless connections just can’t reach the same speeds as a physical cable, even if you’re paying for it. Most wireless connections can’t even support half your internet speed on the basic 2.4GHz frequency. You may not notice that drop in speed while browsing the web, but online games are a different story.

Latency, or ping, can also differ by massive margins between wired and wireless connections. We’ve all suffered from lag at one time or another during a game, but Ethernet cables are able to send data much faster and more consistently between your PS4 and the game servers to keep your game running smooth. Wi-Fi is also subject to much more interference than a wired connection. Other networks, materials, distance, and even objects and walls around your router can all disrupt and degrade your connection quality. These things can cause your connection to drop out completely, even if just for a split moment. Again, you may not notice when you’re on a computer or even streaming a video that can buffer itself, but it’s as good as death in a critical gaming moment.

Jadaol Cat 7 Ethernet Cable

One of the highest-end Ethernet cables comes from Jadaol. Their Cat 7 cable is compatible with all systems with an Ethernet port and has some of the best performance you can get at a decent price. The data transfer rate is clocked at up to 10 gigabits per second, which for most people is far above what their ISP can even offer for home service. Even if you don’t get that fast of a connection, this cable will set you up for the future whenever speeds like that do become more widely available.

The cable is available in 25-, 50-, and 100-foot lengths and comes in a flat cord design. The shorter the cable length the better, but with a cable that has speeds as high as this one, you can afford to go a little longer if you need to. The thin cable also makes it easier to run along walls without sticking out or being a tripping hazard. It even comes with some cable clips to help with cord management. The connectors themselves are durable and made of 50-micron gold-plated contact pins.

DanYee Cat 7 Ethernet Cable

Another Cat 7 cable option is the DanYee brand. This cable is comparable in price to the Jadaol cable but has a much wider range of lengths available. You can go as short as 1.6 feet all the way up to 100 feet, with plenty of options in between to fit your specific setup and avoid excess cable bunching up. This cable is nylon braided and, as a Cat 7, also supports up to 10 gigabits per second. The braided cable is thicker, but it’s also more durable and less vulnerable to any interference.

The variety of lengths, the extra color options, and the basic shape of the cable are the only major differences between these two cables. Both are high-end and among the fastest you can get, but the extra length options of the DanYee Ethernet cables may make them the more convenient option. Plus, the braided design is more durable if you’re concerned about the cord wearing out.

Vandesail Cat 7 Ethernet Cable

The Vandesail Cat 7 is our next top-of-the-line Ethernet cable. Like the other Cat 7s, you can of course count on this cable to stay relevant up until internet speeds get above 10 gigabits per second. It has lightning-fast data transfer, nearly no lag, and also has that thin cord design that makes it easy to hide away. The end of the cable is described as being “unbreakable” based on a 20,000-bend test at the relief boot, and it’s weather and UV resistant. The connector also has two shielded plates on either side that help further reduce any outside interference with the signal, and it has full gold-plated coverage.

You get a lot of size and either black or white color options for this cable as well, plus some bundles if you want two or three of different sizes. It is a little strange that they don’t offer any bundles of the same size, only pairs of 3-foot and 6.5-foot, 3-foot and 10-foot, and 6.5-foot and 10-foot cables. But you can always just purchase two of the same individually.

Matein Cat 7 Ethernet Cable

The Matein Cat 7 is also very similar to the Jadaol in terms of options. You only have the 25- or 50-foot cord length option, but you do have the option of a blue color in addition to white and black. It’s a slightly cheaper option as well. Visually, it’s another flat-design Ethernet cable, which also comes with those handy cable clips to keep it nice and tidy, and it’s meant to be a simple plug-in-and-go instillation. The speeds are typical of the Cat 7-type cords, but it also uses double twisted pairs inside. This is another technique that can help keep out any interference or crosstalk.

The contacts are gold-plated and protected by an outer jacket. The entire cable is very durable and can even be run outdoors if need be. This is another great choice if you need to go a little further with your cables to hard-wire your PS4 into your router or modem.

Cable Matters 5-Color Combo Snagless Cat 6 Ethernet Cable

If Cat 7 Ethernet cords seem like overkill for your current internet speeds, the Cable Matters Cat 6 is one step down from what those cables can offer. These Cat 6 cords obviously will not be able to maintain as high a speed as Cat 7 over longer distances, but if you’re not going terribly far from your modem or router, then you likely won’t notice a difference. Speaking of distance, these cords are limited in size, starting at just 1 foot and offering only 14 feet at the maximum. At those lengths, Cable Matters still describes these cables as offering a 10-gigabit connection, but at a maximum 550MHz compared to a Cat 7’s usual 600MHz.

The real selling point of these cables is the price. Assuming you need at least a few Ethernet cables, each cable in these bundles of five will cost you very little. However, you are stuck with getting five no matter what, so bear that in mind. Each of the five comes in a different color, which is handy for identifying what cord is connected to what device at a glance. The cords are a bit stiff compared to the flat designs above, but they are durable enough for most households.

UGreen Ethernet Cable

Another Ethernet cable catering to the more budget-concerned gamer is the UGreen Ethernet cable. This is one of the most affordable Cat 7 cables you will likely find and is well worth the price if your main focus is on getting the best speeds possible. It sacrifices nothing you would want from a cable of this type, including the 10-gigabit speeds and universal compatibility with your PS4, computers, and any other Ethernet devices. It is another flat cable design, with all the pros and cons of that type, with 24-karat gold-plated connectors that have multiple layers of shielding.

Naturally, this cable comes in only one color: Black. Jokes aside, what gives this UGreen cable its name is the fact that it is produced using environmentally friendly PVC materials. If that doesn’t get you excited, UGreen also comes with a standard two-year warranty and lifetime customer service, which makes the low price point even more appealing. Lengths go from 3 feet all the way up to 50, making this a great pick even if it wasn’t so affordable.

Cat 8 Ethernet Cable

We understand that there’s an audience out there who are always seeking the latest and greatest tech. While the Cat 7 is still packing more speed than most people have in their homes, if you want the absolute best Ethernet cable speeds you can get your hands on, the Cat 8 is currently the fastest cable on the market. Compared to the Cat 7’s 10-gigabit speeds at 600MHz, the Cat 8 blows those numbers out of the water with an almost ridiculous 40 gigabits per second at 2,000MHz. If you want to be absolutely certain you’re not wasting a single iota of whatever internet speeds you’re getting, this cable will deliver.

You have a range of sizes here, starting at 3 feet and going all the way out to 150. The cords are about as high-quality as you can get, too. Not only are they UV-proof and waterproof, but they are weatherproof and anticorrosive, too, meaning they can be run outside and even underground. Obviously you’ll need to pay a bit of a premium for this kind of cable, depending on length of course, but even at the max distance, there’s little to worry about in terms of speeds with the Cat 8.

HQGC Cat 7 Ethernet Cable

The HQGC Cat 7 is one of the best options for a Cat 7 Ethernet cable that is long and durable. You have the option of 25, 50, or 100 feet of the thin cable, which is also coated in a weatherproof PVC that is low corrosion and flame resistant in case you need to run it outdoors. Inside is 100% oxygen-free copper wire that is shielded and twisted in four pairs to improve the connection quality and reduce any external interference.

Otherwise, aside from your choice of black or blue, you know by now what to expect from a quality Cat 7 cable. You have the gold-plated connectors, flexible cable, and universal compatibility. These are also a bit on the cheaper side as well, considering the lengths you’re getting. If you’re running a cable across a home or even outside, this is a solid pick.

Hymeca Cat 7 Ethernet Cable

Speaking of budget prices, the Hymeca Cat 7 is one of the most affordable Ethernet cables you can find. Even the 100-foot length is affordable, but there are also a host of smaller sizes as low as 1.5 feet that are priced very well. In terms of performance, this is yet another Cat 7. It isn’t quite as flat as most of the others on this list, which is where we start to see the low price make sense. The actual coating of the wire isn’t the best quality out there, but if you’re just going to plug it in and leave it, then there likely won’t be any issue.

This is a strictly indoor cable, not weatherproof or waterproof. It does come with a decent 90-day free replacement guarantee plus lifetime customer service and support. And, in a rare change of pace, you can choose between black and red colored cables. For the price, and considering the fact that you’re not losing out on any speed, you can do a lot worse on a budget.

CableGeeker Cat 6 Ethernet Cable

Last up is just a basic Cat 6 Ethernet cable from CableGeeker. The Cat 6, being a bit older now, is a little cheaper than the Cat 7, but not by a considerable margin. The step down in speeds might be worth paying attention to here, though. This cable type can support up to 1 gigabit per second at 250MHz. That might not be enough for some of you out there with access to top-of-the-line internet, but for average users, it should be more than enough. Even if you did have speeds at or above that level, this would still be a better alternative than a wireless connection.

Like many of the Cat 7’s on this list, the CableGeeker has that flat cord design for easy bending and running under long surfaces. The connectors are still gold-plated for the best connection possible in the ports, and they are made of durable materials for basic wear and tear. These come in as short as 3-foot lengths up to 100 feet, but at those higher end lengths you may start to notice some speed loss.

Editors' Recommendations