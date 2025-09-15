 Skip to main content
Show off your Nintendo Switch 2 with these jaw-dropping games

By
Pauline stands on Donkey Kong's shoulder in Donkey Kong Bananza.
Nintendo

You’ve taken the plunge and picked up a fresh Nintendo Switch 2 console, ready to explore the latest and greatest games the system has to offer, but where do you start? There are more than the initial launch games to pick from now, but the library is still growing and most of the high-profile games like Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond aren’t out just yet. Whether it is just to help justify the purchase of a new console to yourself, or if you want to show off your fancy new hardware to friends and family, these are the most impressive games you can get right now on the Switch 2.

Mario Kart World

mario-kart-world-yoshi-racers-gm
Nintendo

Look, you’re going to get Mario Kart World eventually, so it might as well be now. The last entry sold more units as a Switch port than most consoles manage to sell, and there’s no reason to think Nintendo won’t be supporting this game all generation long. Plus, who doesn’t love Mario Kart? This is the ultimate party game that everyone can pick up and play and have a great time. It isn’t a visual showpiece, and it doesn’t have any crazy gimmicks besides the open world, but those aren’t the only things that make a game great. Sometimes, a game is great just for being pure fun to play, and that’s exactly what Mario Kart World offers.

Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong does a fiery punch in Donkey Kong Bananza.
Nintendo

For something with a bit more of an obvious innovation to show off the power of the Switch 2, Donkey Kong Bananza breaks down all the barriers of 3D platformers — literally. In an effort to break away from simply being another Mario game, only with DK in the lead role, Nintendo wanted to give this game a completely unique feel by allowing the player to destroy and dig through nearly every part of the level. And the game encourages you to be as destructive as possible by hiding secrets and collectibles above, below, and tucked inside of the earth. Seeing DK punch tunnels through a hill as gold gems explode out is a dazzling and impressive sight. You’ve never played or seen a platformer like this one before, I can guarantee you that.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition

Johnny Silverhand smoking.
CD

I was shocked to learn that Cyberpunk 2077, of all games, was coming to the Switch 2 at launch. Given the game’s less-than-inspiring launch on PS4 and Xbox One, putting it on the Switch 2 could’ve been yet another disastrous stumble for the game that had done so much to restore its image. This isn’t the best platform to play the game on, but it is far from the worst. In fact, it is something of a technical marvel that it works as well as it does. This is the game you want to boot up if you have someone in your circle who doubts the Switch 2’s power will hold up for an entire generation.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link fights a Zonai in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition.
Nintendo

Even if you played Tears of the Kingdom to death on the Switch in 2023, you need to see this game on the Switch 2. It was already one of the best Zelda games, but with the improved framerate and visual upgrade, that old version feels like it was just a prototype. If you’re lucky enough to have never played it, then don’t sleep on this game just because it is technically just an upgraded Switch game. It is a huge expansion on what was introduced in Breath of the Wild and benefits greatly from rock-solid performance when exploring the depths and building wild contraptions with Ultrahand. Even if you don’t care for that aspect, there is a huge world to explore and a great adventure to undertake.

Split Fiction

Zoe and Mio run through a sci-fi world in Split Fiction.
Hazelight

Split Fiction might be the perfect Switch 2 game, provided you have a partner to join you. This game requires co-op play, either local or online with cross-platform support, but integrates both players in every aspect of the game design. Every puzzle, combat encounter, and platforming section requires both players to cooperate to progress. Since the Switch 2 is such a co-op-friendly system thanks to the Joy-Cons, it feels right at home here. Beyond just being an amazing co-op game, Split Fiction does some genuinely impressive and unexpected things with its premise through the gameplay that I wouldn’t dare spoil for you here. All I will say is you need to grab a partner and check this one out for yourselves.

