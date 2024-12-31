 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

One of 2022’s best beat ’em ups is free today on the Epic Games Store

By
Sifu's main character jumping over a table as two enemies attack.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

As Epic Games’ holiday giveaway winds down, the second-to-last game has finally been announced. Sifu, the 2022 hit beat ’em up game, is free to download until 11 a.m. tomorrow morning, Jnauary 1. Sifu blends smooth, cinematic martial arts combat with the consistent try-again mentality of roguelikes, but every death comes with a price: the terrible, inexorable rampage of time.

That might have been a bit dramatic. Each time you die, your magical amulet brings you back to life, but you’ve aged a little. With each death, your character will visibly age and take more damage from hits, but your blows also pack a little more oomph. Some skills may become unavailable as your character ages, and age can essentially turn you into a fragile weapon. You might deal massive damage, but a single hit is all it takes to end your run.

Recommended Videos

If you get too old, however, dying forces you to restart the level. Don’t worry — the secret to eternal youth is apparently pummeling bosses, because defeating a mini-boss or clearing certain rooms can take a year off your death counter. Just try to avoid getting hit. Taking damage does a number to your complexion.

Sifu - Official Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4

The giveaway includes both Sifu and the Arenas Expansion, and if you’re interested, you can pick up the Art of Sifu artbook for just $5 more.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Make no mistake: Sifu is a punishing game, but it balances that difficulty with a combat system that you won’t soon tire of. You can download Sifu for yourself from the Epic Games Store for free until tomorrow.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Epic still plans to bring its Games Store to iOS and Android this year
epic games store ios android 2024 egs mobile

Epic Games affirmed its commitment to bringing the Epic Games Store to iOS and Android before the end of 2024 during its State of Unreal presentation at GDC 2024.

Steve Allison, Epic Games Store general manager, explained that the mobile version of the Epic Games Store will feature Fortnite, as well as games from "a selection of third-party partners who have expressed interest in joining us when we launch." Like the PC version of the storefront, developers who release games on the mobile version of the Epic Games Store will have 88/12 base revenue share and Unreal Engine royalties waived.

Read more
Xbox Game Pass gets one of 2021’s best games today
Iron Mask and Shionne attack in Tales of Arise.

The next batch of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this month was just revealed. Leading the pack of games being added to the subscription service today is Tales of Arise, a critically acclaimed RPG from Bandai Namco Entertainment that Xbox previously leaked was coming to the service.

Tales of Arise was released in 2021. The latest entry in a long-running RPG series, it follows a slave and girl inflicted with a curse as they rise up against the kingdom of Rena. It sports real-time RPG combat, and is one of few games to score a five-star rating from Digital Trends.

Read more
Don’t miss this free Epic Games Store gem from the creators of Fall Guys
Honor and Miss Terri stand back to back in Murder by Numbers.

If you're looking for a new game to fill your weekend (but don't want to drop a ton of cash on Exoprimal or Pikmin 4), Epic Games Store's latest freebie is a must-download. Welcome to the puzzling world of Murder By Numbers.

Developed by Fall Guys studio Mediatonic, Murder By Numbers is a unique blend of visual novel and traditional puzzle game. And all of that is wrapped up in a witty 90s murder mystery story full of colorful characters, talking robots, and absolute bops.

Read more