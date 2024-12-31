One of 2022’s best beat ’em ups is free today on the Epic Games Store

As Epic Games’ holiday giveaway winds down, the second-to-last game has finally been announced. Sifu, the 2022 hit beat ’em up game, is free to download until 11 a.m. tomorrow morning, Jnauary 1. Sifu blends smooth, cinematic martial arts combat with the consistent try-again mentality of roguelikes, but every death comes with a price: the terrible, inexorable rampage of time.

That might have been a bit dramatic. Each time you die, your magical amulet brings you back to life, but you’ve aged a little. With each death, your character will visibly age and take more damage from hits, but your blows also pack a little more oomph. Some skills may become unavailable as your character ages, and age can essentially turn you into a fragile weapon. You might deal massive damage, but a single hit is all it takes to end your run.

If you get too old, however, dying forces you to restart the level. Don’t worry — the secret to eternal youth is apparently pummeling bosses, because defeating a mini-boss or clearing certain rooms can take a year off your death counter. Just try to avoid getting hit. Taking damage does a number to your complexion.

Sifu - Official Reveal Trailer | PS5, PS4

The giveaway includes both Sifu and the Arenas Expansion, and if you’re interested, you can pick up the Art of Sifu artbook for just $5 more.

Make no mistake: Sifu is a punishing game, but it balances that difficulty with a combat system that you won’t soon tire of. You can download Sifu for yourself from the Epic Games Store for free until tomorrow.