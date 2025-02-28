 Skip to main content
Sigil brings Dungeons and Dragons to life like never before

Wizards of the Coast / Wizards of the Coast

Dungeons and Dragons is more popular than ever, and now its virtual tabletop — appropriately titled Sigil — is open for use. Sigil is described as an “immersive 3D virtual tabletop” that lets players build custom maps, miniatures, and even add in environmental effects. Think of it like Roll20 with an extra dimension (of the physical variety, not an elemental plane.)

In a blog post shared on the D&D Beyond website, Davyd Barker lays out how Sigil works and what you’ll need to get started. Creating an account and playing around with the tool is free; all you need is a D&D Beyond account. And yes, that means it integrates with D&D Beyond so you can easily add in your preexisting characters. The download includes a base experience with a premade adventure, a starter builder kit, and the ability to join multiplayer games.

Sigil is Dungeons and Dragons' new virtual tabletop platform.
Wizards of the Coast

Sigil also comes with custom effects for spells. Flashier magic will light up the screen and give a much more visceral feel to all attacks, and any time you roll dice, they appear onscreen for all to see. It creates a more party-focused feel where all players can celebrate good rolls and vent frustrations over critical failures.

More advanced features are locked behind the Master Tier, but it is available to try out for 30 days for free (and it’s only $4.58 per month after, which is actually less than what Roll20 charges.) It allows users to host up to 15 different multiplayer rooms, save an unlimited number of maps, and has a significantly higher number of prepainted miniatures — 83, to be exact. And that’s on top of 60 unpainted minis and 21 custom mini outfits.

Sigil displays spells as on-screen animations.
Wizards of the Coast

The Builder kits also include more options like Crude Mines, Graveyard, Owlbear Forest, and Rustic Village.

This is a full release of the software, not a beta. While there is still a lot of room to grow, Wizards of the Coast says more features are on the way. It seems like the company plans to support Sigil for some time to come, which is great news for players who want a more immersive experience without paying for battle maps, miniatures, and more.

