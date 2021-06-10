EA and Maxis announced a new Cottage Living expansion pack for The Sims 4. Releasing on July 22 for both PC and consoles, the expansion includes nature- and animal-themed interactions, plus new clothing and house designs for players to choose from. It also rings with it a new town called Henford-on-Bagley.

The Sims 4 is known for its wide variety of expansion packs that allow players to design their Sims and towns in a variety of unique ways, and the Cottage Living expansion pack seems to be no exception. The design of the expansion’s environments, clothes, and animals very much evokes the “cottagecore” aesthetic trend that has spread like wildfire on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok.

The expansion pack includes new activities for players’ Sims to participate in, including growing their own crops, which can be used for cooking, befriending animals, exploring Henford-on-Bagely, and getting to know new non-playable character Sims.

In a press release, EA and Maxis said that players’ Sims will “find a variety of new ways to connect with nature.” Players can have their Sims pick up cross-stitching, participate in a countryside picnic, or explore the nearby idyllic woods. The expansion’s trailer shows a marketplace for Sims to sell their produce and a festival where enterprising players can enter their prize crops or animals in a contest. It’s a little slice of Harvest Moon right in The Sims 4.

Players who purchase the expansion by September 2 will also receive extra freebies for their Sims, including a rideable bicycle, a gnome statue, and a decorated tree. The DLC pack will be available for $40.

