First released over eight years ago, The Sims 4 recently went free-to-play across the board, bringing brand new players and returning vets back to the series on their favorite platforms. If you’re looking to start a virtual family for fun, love the idea of playing god over a whole town of Sims, or are just burnt out on your other favorite cozy village games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley, now is the perfect time to jump into The Sims 4.



But if you were looking to pick up the game on your Nintendo Switch, we’ve got some bad news. Here’s everything we know about The Sims 4 coming to Nintendo’s favorite handheld console.

Is The Sims 4 on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, The Sims 4 is not available on Nintendo Switch, and it doesn’t look like it’s coming anytime soon. Despite the title’s immense popularity on other consoles, The Sims 4 just never made its way over to the platform (even though there have always been rumors that a port was right around the corner).

With developer EA’s recent announcement that it has started working on the next Sims game, we don’t expect there to suddenly be interest in bringing The Sims 4 to a new platform. If EA was planning on doing so, it likely would’ve come along with the title going free-to-play.

EA is still supporting The Sims 4, though — new, paid DLC content is coming to the game in the future.

This free-to-play version of The Sims 4 will come to most platforms, including PC (via the EA app, Origin, and Steam), PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Will the next Sims game be on Nintendo Switch?

EA and Maxis just announced that the developers have started working on the next Sims title — code-named Project Rene right now — but the project is still in early development.

“This is the future of The Sims, built on a foundation of charming Sims, powerful tools, and meaningful stories,” said Lyndsay Pearson, VP of Franchise Creative for The Sims, on the game’s development. “This future requires us to stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave, to push tools even further when creating and customizing, and to explore innovative ways to not only tell stories but to collaborate on those stories or creations with your closest friends across your favorite devices.”

EA did not detail all of the specific platforms Project Rene will come to but has shared footage of the game running on PC and mobile during a showcase. The game is “years away,” so a specific release date or window was not shared, but we’ll learn it in due course as EA continues the open development process with this game. Of course, we could have a completely new Nintendo console by then!

