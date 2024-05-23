 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Sony shows off a futuristic PlayStation controller, but don’t get too excited

By
A concept controller from Sony. It shows two joysticks on either side of a ring.
Sony

In its annual corporate strategy meeting, Sony debuted a video that featured a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it concept for a redesigned game controller.

The presentation, which you can watch below, was dedicated to talking about Sony’s future “creative entertainment vision,” and included a lot of talk about the metaverse, mixed reality, and what it perceives as the future of game development. During a segment that showed off many futuristic-looking devices, you can see a circular controller working with a projected screen.

The design might be familiar to Sony fans, as it resembles the “Boomerang” controller Sony teased in the leadup to the PlayStation 3’s release. That concept featured the familiar button scheme and joysticks, but the grips are much longer and nearly meet at the bottom for a more circular shape — hence the boomerang moniker.

Recommended Videos

However, the controller never materialized. Sony’s former communications director Patrick Seybold told IGN in 2008 that the Boomerang was a “design mock up that we wanted to get ready for the product’s first unveiling.” But the reaction from players told Sony that they wanted something similar to the DualShock controllers from the PlayStation 1 and 2. Because the PlayStation 5 DualSense also uses a lot of the DualShock design language, it looks like Sony has taken that feedback to heart.

Related

This controller, which doesn’t have a name, might never come to fruition. After all, companies test out prototypes all the time that never get released or have tech that gets incorporated into other products. This is also unlikely to be an actual prototype, and is rather just Sony having fun thinking about the next decade.

The presentation was all about “Kando,” Sony’s vision for the future of creativity. What it means beyond buzzwords is still unclear, but the company went into a bit more detail this week, making predictions about the next decade. The general idea concerns using metaverse technology to bring people together, let them collaborate through mixed reality (XR) tech, and letting them visit destinations virtually.

It also released interviews with a number of Sony creators, including Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann, who spoke about using similar technologies like XR and AI to push game development.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
A PlayStation game is March’s biggest Xbox Game Pass addition
A woman plays baseball in MLB The Show 24.

Microsoft revealed on on Xbox Wire all of the Xbox Game Pass catalog additions we can expect between today and March 19. Headliners include Control Ultimate Edition, the complete version of the game Remedy Entertainment made before Alan Wake 2, and MLB The Show 24, a game made by a PlayStation-owned studio.

MLB The Show 24 will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass starting on March 19. It is the latest in Sony San Diego Studio's long-running baseball simulation franchise. Previously a PlayStation-exclusive, Major League Baseball made Sony take the series multiplatform in 2021. Since then, it has come to platforms like Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch and has been an annual addition to Xbox Game Pass. MLB The Show 24 continues to refine the sports simulation gameplay while also featuring Storylines about The Negro Leagues and Derek Jeter. It also lets players be a woman in the Road to the Show mode for the first time.

Read more
PlayStation lays off 900 people and shuts down London Studio
The PlayStation Studios logo in black and white.

Sony is the latest company in the video game industry to announce massive layoffs in 2024. We've learned that Sony Interactive Entertainment is letting go of about 900 people across several studios; PlayStation's London Studio will shut down as a result.

In a blog post, soon-to-depart Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan says these cuts amount to about 8% of PlayStation's workforce. "Through discussions over the past few months about the evolving economic landscape, changes in the way we develop, distribute, and launch products, and ensuring our organization is future ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable," Ryan explains. "The leadership team and I made the incredibly difficult decision to restructure operations, which regrettably includes a reduction in our workforce impacting very talented individuals who have contributed to our success."

Read more
PC compatibility for the PlayStation VR2 is being tested by Sony
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

To celebrate the first anniversary of the PlayStation VR2, Sony revealed a new batch of games coming to its virtual reality headset and confirmed that it's testing a feature that would let people play PC VR games on their PSVR2.

"We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PS VR2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR2 titles available through PS5," the PlayStation Blog post about PSVR2's first anniversary teases. "We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates."

Read more