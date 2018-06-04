Sony won’t wait till E3 begins to start revealing upcoming games

Share

Leading up to next week’s E3 event, Sony will host a series of streams, each of which will focus on a different upcoming game. From Wednesday, June 6, till Sunday, June 10, Sony wants you to be thinking about its games in the days before its E3 press conference on June 11.

Each of the mini events will stream on PlayStation, Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Each day’s stream kicks off at 8 a.m. PT. Here’s the schedule and what to expect:

June 6

Starting things off, Sony will unveil a new PlayStation 4 game with PlayStation VR support.

June 7

During this stream, Sony will announce a launch date for one of its upcoming first-party titles. While we cannot be 100 percent sure which game it will be, the most likely candidate is SIE Bend Studio’s Days Gone. The open-world zombie game was recently delayed to 2019 and is not one of Sony’s four core games slated for the press conference. As Days Gone is the only Sony first-party title that seems somewhat close to launch, it’s a better candidate than The Last of Us Part II or Ghost of Tsushima. Sure, it’s possible that The Last of Us Part II could get a launch date at E3, but Sony would certainly wait till the big show for that.

June 8

Sony will announce a new PS4 game.

June 9

Sony will announce a new PSVR game.

June 10

This one will be interesting, as Sony described it as “an eagerly anticipated game comes to PSVR.”

This is the first year Sony will try these pre-E3 streams. It makes sense, though, as the studio has already pledged to devote its conference time to four of its upcoming titles: Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Typically, Sony’s shows contain more meat than that. The streams allow for Sony to spend its entire showcase on the most anticipated games while still highlighting other projects in the preceding days.

If you can’t watch the streams, don’t worry, we’ll have all the latest updates as they come out.

Sony’s E3 press conference airs at 6 p.m. PT on Monday, June 11.