Insomniac’s ‘Spider-Man’ is out this September exclusively for PS4

Marvel is having a pretty big year so far in 2018, to put it mildly. The company has already released Black Panther to rave reviews and Avengers: Infinity War is just around the corner, featuring the web-slinging Peter Parker, himself. But if you’re looking to control Spider-Man instead of just watch him, you won’t have to wait too much longer. The PS4-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man game is out September 7.

Along with the release date announcement, developer Insomniac Games revealed the final Spider-Man standard edition box art, which combines his new “Advanced Suit” with a pose inspired by comic art from the past.

If you’re looking to fork over a little extra cash, Insomniac and Sony are more than willing to oblige with several special editions. The game’s $80 Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the game as well as the post-launch The City That Never Sleeps story chapters. You’ll also get additional outfits for Spider-Man to wear and a pin for yourself, if you pre-order the game.

For $150, you can get the game’s Collector’s Edition, which comes with a steel-book case, a mini art book, and a statue of Spider-Man, himself. Though the top of the statue has been revealed, the bottom won’t be shown off until this summer, which Insomniac says is due to spoilers. In addition to the physical goodies, which also include a sticker, all of the Digital Deluxe content is also packed in with the Collector’s Edition.

In a pre-order video, Sony also showed off the extra content pre-order purchasers will get with the game. It includes the “Spidey Suit Pack” containing three extra outfits, as well as extra skill points for the game, a PSN avatar and a new PS4 theme.

We’re very excited to get our hands on Marvel’s Spider-Man, as it ditches the traditional superhero origin story in favor of a look at Peter Parker in his prime. Previous teasers have also shown off Miles Morales, though the extent of his involvement isn’t clear yet. Getting to collaborate with a second web-slinging hero would make for some unique missions, but we’re just hoping the game captures the glorious swinging mechanics made famous in Spider-Man 2 in 2004.