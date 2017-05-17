Oft-delayed ‘South Park: The Fractured But Whole’ will arrive later this year

Why it matters to you After many delays, Ubisoft's has finally revealed a new release date for the upcoming South Park video game sequel.

After previously announcing that South Park: The Fractured But Whole would be released within the next fiscal year, Ubisoft has revealed a new trailer giving fans a more exact date.

According to Ubisoft, the upcoming South Park sequel releases on October 17 of this year. The game is still slated for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Fans of the series can pre-order one of four editions — Standard, Gold, Steelbook Gold, and Collector’s Gold — from Ubisoft starting Wednesday.

The Standard Edition comes with the game and costs $60, but Ubisoft has included a few pre-order bonuses that will come with every edition of The Fractured But Whole. For anyone who missed out on The Stick of Truth, each purchase comes with a free download code for that game on PS4, Xbox One, or PC. This previous entry in the series is available to play right now, so there’s plenty of time to master it before the sequel releases. All pre-orders also come with Towelie, an exclusive in-game assistant.

For $90 and $100 respectively, the Gold and Steelbook Gold Editions come with a season pass and additional in-game costume perks. The latter also features a steelbook case, three South Park postcards, and several lithographic prints. Going a step further, the Collector’s Gold Edition includes a few extra collectibles including the lithographic prints and a six-inch-tall figurine of “The Coon” character. This edition retails for $130.

Exclusive to Amazon is a Special Edition that comes with a remote control Coon Mobile. It will retail for $190. Further details on the various editions of South Park: The Fractured But Whole can be found on the official website.

The South Park sequel was originally set to release on December 6, 2016. In September, the game was pushed back for the first time into the first quarter of 2017, only to be delayed again shortly thereafter. Now that The Fractured But Whole has an official release date, all that is left to do is wait.

There are no plans to bring the game to the Nintendo Switch.