Ubisoft to show off South Park, Far Cry, and Assassin’s Creed at E3 2017

With E3 right around the corner, publishers are slowly teasing what might be seen on the show floor. However, the event is more than just the show floor, it is a series of press conferences that reveal the biggest news for the upcoming year.

Ubisoft revealed that its E3 2017 press conference will take place on June 12 at 1 p.m. (PT). For those with invites, the event will be held at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Everyone else can tune in for the online streams as with most other E3 press conferences.

Save the date! #UbiE3 goes live from the Orpheum Theatre on June 12th at 1pm PT. Stay tuned for the latest… pic.twitter.com/vHHLqnTJXc — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 16, 2017

On Wednesday, Ubisoft held an earnings call which confirmed a few new titles coming within this fiscal year. Among the official confirmations were Far Cry 5, The Crew 2, and a new entry in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. With these titles all expecting release before next year’s E3, they will likely be shown in some form at the press conference. Additionally, viewers can expect to see more of South Park: The Fractured But Whole before its release later this year.

As history has shown, Ubisoft press conferences are always filled with a few surprises. Past conferences have revealed new IPs such as Watch Dogs and Steep.

Other press conferences have already been revealed for the upcoming event. Sony’s E3 2017 press conference is on June 12 at 6 p.m. Microsoft’s Xbox media briefing takes place June 11 at 2 p.m. Later that day, Bethesda’s own conference kicks off at 7 p.m. Just before doors open on the show floor, the Nintendo Spotlight will stream on June 13 at 9 a.m.

