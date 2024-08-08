 Skip to main content
Spectre Divide: trailers, gameplay, and more

Key art for Spectre Divide.
Mountaintop Studios

The tactical FPS genre is a tough one to break into. Some of the best PC games of all time fall into this genre, such as Counter-Strike 2 and Valorant. A new game is looking to carve out a spot for itself thanks to a unique art style and even more novel gameplay gimmick. Spectre Divide is a joint project between Mountaintop Studios and popular streamer Shroud, who was a long-time professional gamer in this space. Of course, being good at playing games doesn’t mean he is good at designing them, but what we’ve seen so far of Spectre Divide does look like it has the level of quality to compete with the big shooters on the market if its big twist can pay off. Let’s look into that, and everything else we know so far, about Spectre Divide.

Release date speculation

Attacking the A Site in Spectre Divide.
Mountaintop Studios

Spectre Divide was just officially announced and has no formal release date. Shroud did state that he has been working on the game for the past two years, and there will be a closed beta soon, so we might even see it sometime in 2025.

Platforms

Spectre Divide is currently only announced for PC. While it is possible the game will come to consoles later as a cross-platform game like Valorant did, that all depends on the developers and if the game can translate to a controller.

Trailers

The only trailer for Spectre Divide is the gameplay reveal.

Spectre Divide | Gameplay Reveal Trailer

This trailer shows off the cell-shaded, anime-inspired art style of the game before getting into the action. Set in a city called Breakwater, your characters will all be competing in the Sentai competition for fame and glory. Being a PvP-focused game, there’s not much story to note here.

Gameplay

Welcome to Spectre Divide | Gameplay Deep Dive ft. shroud

The gameplay is where Spectre Divide starts to differentiate itself. This is a 3v3 tactical FPS with fast time to kill, various weapons and gadgets, and a strong focus on teamwork. Except your fellow teammates aren’t your only allies.

The Duality system allows you to place down what is essentially a second character called a Spectre that you can swap to on the fly or if your main character dies. So long as you put down the Spectre, you can essentially be in two places at once and not be out of the game if you get taken out. You can toss your Spectre to flank the enemy, shift between cover, and give yourself advantageous positions without exposing yourself.

The only game mode will be the classic round-based bomb defusal mode where one team attempts to plant a bomb at one of two bomb sites while the other tries to prevent the plant or defuse it before it goes off. With the Duality system, though, the defending team can more easily cover both sites as a new twist.

There are several characters to pick from, plus a traditional economy system where you need to purchase weapons and items at the start of each round. You also pick between one of three toolsets that determine your role in the match. Some of these shown off allow you to use devices to see enemies through walls, create holographic walls to block sightlines, and cluster grenades.

Preorder

Defusing a Zeus bomb in Spectre Divide.
Mountaintop Studios

Spectre Divide has only had its first short closed beta, so the release date is still unknown. That said, Spectre Divide will be free-to-play so there’s no need to preorder when it is revealed unless there is a special edition that includes cosmetic items or currencies. Whatever the case is, we will update you as more information comes out.

