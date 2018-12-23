Digital Trends
Gaming

Meet the voice actors of ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’

These voice actors put the 'Oomph!' in 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

Felicia Miranda
By

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 is finally out and the internet can’t stop buzzing about how great it is. We’ve hinted that it might be one of the greatest superhero games to come out yet, and a good amount of that credit has to go to the spot-on character portrayals by its voice actors. Here’s a list of the most popular characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man along with who they’re played by and what work they’re known for.

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast best actors marvels 2
spider man ps4 voice cast yuri lowenthal
Gage Skidmore

Known for Ben Tennyson in Ben 10: Omniverse and The Prince in Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Judging from the incredible voice acting in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Yuri Lowenthal is the real Peter Parker. He perfectly captures Parker’s quips and quirks transforming what could’ve been just another superhero game into an authentic Spider-Man experience.

Tara Platt as Yuri Watanabe

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast best actors in 3
spider man ps4 voice cast tara platt
Gage Skidmore

Known for work in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, and Washimi in Aggretsuko

Taking on the role of Spidey’s confidant and insider at the NYPD, Tara Platt does an awesome job taking on Yuri Watanabe’s sassy, sarcastic demeanor and keeping the banter between her and Spider-Man light, witty, and entertaining.

Travis Willingham as Wilson Fisk

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast best actors in 4
spider man ps4 voice cast travis willingham 1
Gage Skidmore

Known for Thor in Avengers Assemble, Harvey Dent in Batman: The Telltale Series, and Frederic-104 in Halo 5: Guardians

It takes some real talent to tackle the voice of New York’s most powerful and menacing mob boss, Wilson Fisk, but Travis Willingham does the part justice. With a voice that’s deep, calculating, and intimidating, he has no problem sounding like a true supervillain.

William Salyers as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast best actors in 5
spider man ps4 voice cast william salyers
Gage Skidmore

Known for Rigby in the Regular Show: The Movie, Mordin Solus in Mass Effect 3, and Joram Talid in Mass Effect 2

Otto Octavius starts Marvel’s Spider-Man with the impression that he is a well-meaning boss who supports the hardworking Peter Parker. But, that demeanor eventually changes and William Salyers’ voice acting abilities captures Octavius’ transition from good to evil with ease.

Darin De Paul as J. Jonah Jameson

Known for Reinhardt in Overwatch and various work in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and God of War

You’ll hear the voice of J. Jonah Jameson a lot during your adventures in Marvel’s Spider-Man. That’s because he’s a well-established reporter behind a popular podcast in NYC that absolutely hates Spider-Man. You would think that the voice actor Darin De Paul really has it out for old Spidey but he’s just a really good voice actor.

Nancy Linari as May Parker/Aunt May

Known for Aunt May in Spider-Man TV Series, Computer in Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Nancy Linari is a natural at capturing the good-hearted nature of Peter Parker’s Aunt May and it makes sense — she’s played her before in the Spider-Man TV Series.

Stephen Oyoung as Martin Li/ Mister Negative

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast best actors in 8
spider man ps4 voice cast stephan oyoung
Gage Skidmore

Known for Cayde 6 in Destiny 2: New Legends Will Rise – Live Action Trailer and Nord from Elder Scrolls Online

Martin Li also known as Mister Negative plays a part in the Sinister Six. Like most criminals, he harbors a grudge against Oscorp and forces his way into a position of power so he can commit heinous acts behind closed doors. Stephen Oyoung, who’s the voice actor for his character is exceptional at capturing the duality of Martin Li in Marvel’s Super-Man.

Laura Bailey as Mary Jane Watson

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast best actors in 10
spider man ps4 voice cast laura bailey
Gage Skidmore

Known for Angela Miller in Resident Evil: Degeneration and Selina Kyle in Batman: The Telltale Series

We’ve seen a great many interpretations of Mary Jane Watson but this is the best one yet. It might have to do with Laura Bailey, a force in the voice acting community, who has this uncanny ability to capture Mary Jane’s spunky personality, especially the part where you hope she doesn’t break your story.

Nadji Jeter as Miles Davis/Miles Morales

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast best actors in 9
spider man ps4 voice cast nadji jeter
Jon Jandoc

Known for Sam from The Last of Us and Miles Morales in the Spider-Man TV Series

Lots of Spider-Man fans were hype when they found out that Miles Morales was going to be making an appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4. Though Morales doesn’t play as Spider-Man in this universe, he still has a pretty big role in the story. Nadji Jeter who voice acts Morales has perfected this character, more than likely due to his previous work as the same character in the Spider-Man TV Series.

Erica Lindbeck as Black Cat

marvels spider man the heist review marvel s 20181022181227

Known for Futaba Sakura in Persona 5, and Dr. Jane Foster in Avengers Assemble

Listening to the sultry voice of Black Cat over the voice recorders in Marvel’s Spider-Man would drive anyone to wonder who the woman behind the mask is. Erica Lindback is the one responsible for all those flirtatious messages and will be returning for The City that Never Sleeps DLC.

Brian Bloom as Taskmaster

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast best actors in 11
spider man ps4 voice cast brian bloom
Dominick D

Known for Captain Nick Reyes in Call of Duty: Infinity War and William B.J. Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein: The New Order

You’ll hear the dulcet robotic tones of Taskmaster as he makes several convoluted attempts to take down Spider-Man. We mean it when we say that the best part about interacting with Taskmaster is his voice (and the Spidey suits you can get with his challenge tokens) masterfully done by the talented Brian Bloom.

Keith Silverstein as Hammerhead

spider man ps4 voice cast keith silverstein
Keith Silverstein (Twitter) Keith Silverstein

Known for his work in the Naruto anime, Sonic the Hedgehog, Overwatch, and many more

Hammerhead is the main antagonist in The City That Never Sleeps DLC saga. This brutish villain is a thorn in Spider-Man’s side and proves to be one powerful adversary over the course of the saga. Silverstein’s gruff performance makes Hammerhead even more menacing.

Stephanie Lemelin as Screwball

1 of 2
spider man ps4 voice cast version 1545415637 marvel s
spider man ps4 voice cast version 1545415637 stephanie lemelin
IMDB IMDB

Lemelin has appeared in dozens of TV shows including Young Justice, Bones, and NCIS, and video games, Sunset Overdrive and Fallout 4

Screwball is constantly setting up challenges around Manhattan for Spider-Man to complete, all in the name of increasing her follower count. Lemelin perfectly portrays a character that is designed to annoy Spider-Man at every turn. Really, it’s quite impressive.

Nichole Elise as Silver Sable

1 of 2
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review 18 4 59 pm 3
spider man ps4 voice cast version 1545415637 nichole elise
Nichole Elise (Twitter)

Known for her work in The WiseGuys and WWE Smackdown vs. Raw 2011

Hired by Norman Osborn for protection, Silver Sable’s task force presents a major problem for Spider-Man in the main adventure. Elise’s acting chops were put on display in Silver Lining, the finale to The City That Never Sleeps DLC saga.

Short Order Cook

Voiced by Stan Lee, known for his work on literally every Marvel thing ever

We couldn’t skip out on the token Stan Lee cameo in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4. As usual, he shows up in the most pedestrian, unexpected places. This time around, he plays a Short Order Cook at the diner MJ and Peter rendezvous at. Watch the entire cutscene above.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Microsoft's Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game consoles
marvels spider man silver lining impressions review
Gaming

'Marvel's Spider-Man: Silver Lining' sends our web-slinging hero out in style

Marvel's Spider-Man: Silver Lining offers an exciting end to The City That Never Sleeps DLC saga. A renewed emphasis on the major characters gives it a lot of heart, and the side content is the best of we've played in the expansions.
Posted By Steven Petite
bumblebee review 7
Movies & TV

'Bumblebee' transforms a much-maligned film franchise into something fun

Transformers film Bumblebee puts Kubo and the Two Strings director Travis Knight behind the camera, and the result is a heartwarming, action-packed film that draws inspiration from all the right places. And it might save a franchise, too.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ps4 spider man adds sam raimi suit spidermanraimisuitps4
Gaming

‘Spider-Man’ for PlayStation 4 adds suit from original Sam Raimi film

Insomniac Games has added the suit Tobey Maguire wore in 2002's Sam Raimi film as a free update for all players. The game released back in September to rave reviews, and is one of our favorite titles of 2018.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
aquaman review 15
Movies & TV

Move over Superman, Aquaman is here to save DC's live-action cinema universe

DC Comics' aquatic superhero Aquaman finally gets his solo feature with Jason Momoa in the title role, and director James Wan's adventure manages to avoid feeling waterlogged while offering up some amazing visuals and intense action.
Posted By Rick Marshall
game designer will wright mastercall masterclass feat
Gaming

Everybody wants to rule the world. Sims creator Will Wright shows you how

The Sims and Spore designer Will Wright is sharing his game development knowledge, but he had to learn the tools of the trade by trial and error. We talk to him about his journey and what’s in store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Holidays wreaking havoc on your pockets? Check out these free PS4 games

Not everyone has sixty bucks laying around to pick up the next biggest game. Sometimes, you have to settle for what you can get and that might be what's free! Here are the best free PS4 games you can get right now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Mercy healing Bastion
Gaming

Not even a Valkyrie can save ‘Overwatch’ from the toxicity against its healers

Blizzard’s Overwatch introduces some of the most versatile healers in gaming, but the online toxicity is tearing them apart. We spoke with a number of players of the support class, who have had to deal with Mercy’s rework, insults, and…
Posted By Diego Arguello
sony exec says ps4 xbox one cross platform technically easy vs
Gaming

Xbox One vs. PS4: Which console is king in 2018?

We pit the Sony PlayStation 4 against Microsoft’s Xbox One in 10 different categories, ranging from apps to controllers, to determine which system is truly worth your hard-earned money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite search between 3 ski lodges week 3 challenges
Gaming

Don your best winter Fortnite skin and let's search between the three ski lodges

The Fortnite season 7, week 3 challenges have arrived and the hardest will task you to search between 3 ski lodges to find a sparkling hidden treasure. Luckily, we've got the solution right here for you.
Posted By Cody Perez
Alienware m15 Review
Computing

The best lightweight gaming laptop? We compare the Razer Blade and Alienware m15

The Alienware m15 vs. Razer Blade is a battle for the best lightweight gaming laptop in the world right now and it's a close call. Each has something going for them, but there can only be one winner. Which one will it be?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Overwatch
Gaming

Blizzard launches ‘Discipline Tracker’ to name and shame ‘Overwatch’ cheaters

Blizzard has brought in a new system to name and shame cheaters who break Overwatch's rules. The Discipline Tracker lists the players who have been disciplined by Blizzard for breaking the rules.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Gaming

The 10 best PUBG weapons to win you that coveted chicken dinner

Which weapons in PUBG are worth the time to scout out and fit with attachments? Which are going to help you become the last player standing? We've got the answers, and our best weapon guide will make sure you know what to look for.
Posted By Brittany Vincent
Xbox One X review logo
Gaming

Microsoft’s Project Scarlett: Everything we know about the next-gen game consoles

Microsoft is designing the successor to the Xbox One: Project Scarlett. Here is everything we know about the console, including its rumored release window and support for older Xbox consoles' games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin