‘Splatoon 2’ Splatfest: mayo beats ketchup, but some players aren’t pleased

Why it matters to you Due to a weird technicality, team mayo wins over team ketchup. Those on the ketchup team weren't getting enough rounds in with team mayo.

The Splatoon 2 Splatfest just ended and the event may not have been such a great experience for some players, though the thousands of players who tuned in and had a good time might say otherwise. But what exactly is Splatfest?

For those that don’t know, Splatfest is a super special event, hosted by the Squid Sisters, Callie and Marie. It’s an event that brings together fans of the game to enjoy some good battles. You have two sides to choose from, and in this particular case it was mayonnaise vs. ketchup. So you’re either team mayo or team ketchup and while repping your colors, you battle the other team in a classic Splatoon face-off. The team with the highest win percentages and most votes wins.

Team mayo may not have won in terms of votes, but they were able to beat team ketchup regardless. The problem is, however, some battles apparently didn’t count toward a win. You see, Marina Octoling is a popular character from the game and chose team ketchup. So a good majority of players were playing on team ketchup, and there weren’t enough matches against mayo, so ketchup players would often have to play against other ketchup players. So the question was whether or not the ketchup vs. ketchup battles counted towards any wins.

Regardless, once team mayo was announced as the winner at this year’s Splatfest, participating fans blew up on social media, and were not very happy. They were specifically going after the Nintendo of America Twitter account, demanding their questions be answered and expressing a general frustration with the whole issue. Nintendo was not responding to any of it.

So, even though ketchup beat mayo in terms of votes, 73 percent to 27 percent, mayo still took home the crown seemingly thanks to this technicality in the gameplay. This certainly did not seem to be an issue during the previous Splatfest.

Those who won the event are rewarded with Super Sea Snails, which can be used towards unlocking new ability slots on clothing in the game. In addition, the winners will also have bragging rights, of course.

Splatoon 2 is available now only on the Nintendo Switch.