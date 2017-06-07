‘Splatoon 2’ Nintendo Switch controller heads to North America

Why it matters to you Though it's objectively kind of hideous, the Splatoon 2 Pro Controller will help you stay

Splatoon 2 looks like it could be the perfect game to play during the infamous summer game drought this year, and it’s likely to find a substantial audience due to the early success of the Switch. For players looking to splat their ink with a little more style, the special edition Splatoon 2 Pro Controller is a no-brainer.

Launching alongside Splatoon 2, the special edition Pro Controller is kind of hideous, but in a good way. Each handle of the controller is brightly colored — one is green, while the other is pink — and the translucent black plastic on the main body of the controller has little black splat marks. There even appears to be little graffiti illustrations by particularly mischievous Inklings, as well. Unfortunately, they aren’t the deranged creations players shared via Miiverse.

What North American players don’t yet have news on are the neon green and pink Joy-Con controllers already announced for other regions. A similarly colored case and screen protector set is also on the way, and it has many of the same illustrations found on the Pro Controller. For those picking up a Switch alongside the game, a bundle will also be available, at least in the U.K. and Japan.

One other Splatoon 2 accessory we know about already is a special edition chat headset, which will work with the Switch’s dedicated smartphone app. The setup required to make it work is a little ridiculous, but it will still make you look like a real Squid Kid while you’re playing.

Splatoon 2 is out exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 21. If you haven’t yet played the original for Wii U, it’s definitely worth your time, and it’ll help you get caught up to speed on the game’s mechanics before you make your way over to the sequel. We’ll learn more about the game at next week’s E3 Nintendo Direct presentation.