Splatoon 3 gets September launch, Xenoblade 3 coming in July

Nintendo finally revealed a release date for the third installment of the Splatoon franchise. The company announced, via its Nintendo of Europe Twitter account, that Splatoon 3 is set to hit shelves and Nintendo’s digital eShop on September 9.

Splatoon 3 was originally announced in 2021’s February Nintendo Direct. Since then, Nintendo revealed new environments and maps, new weapons like the Crab Tank, the return of Salmon Run, and the introduction of a kaiju salmon.

It is also confirmed that the theme of the story mode is the return of the Mammalians. This new mammal theme is introducing a new type of ink called Fuzzy Ink. The new brand of goop pulsates like a living creature and coats any Inkling that touches it in fur, immobilizing them. It is also most likely a story mode exclusive, leaving any fuzz out of the multiplayer experience.

Now we know why Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was moved! Splatoon 3 is coming in September pic.twitter.com/ezECo9CwON — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 22, 2022

Splatoon 3 isn’t the only Nintendo game that got a launch date recently. Xenoblade 3 just received a new July release date, which pushed it up from a planned September date. That’s led fans to speculate that Splatoon 3 and Xenoblade traded releases dates, though the former never had a proper date.

To build more hype for what Splatoon 3 is bringing to the table, Nintendo also is bringing Splatoon 2′s Octo Expansion DLC to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members. Expansion subscribers to Nintendo’s online service that own Splatoon 2 can now access the DLC without the need to purchase it as a stand-alone.

Anyone ready to jump back into the ink-filled world of Splatoon can pre-order Splatoon 3 today before it releases on September 9.

