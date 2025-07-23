 Skip to main content
Splitgate 2 retreats back into beta, aims for a 2026 re-release

By
Shooting in Splitgate 2.
1047 Games

After a rocky, controversial launch, Splitgate 2 is going back to the drawing board. In a post shared on Steam and social media, developer 1047 acknowledged player feedback and said “we launched too early.” The team announced plans to revamp and overhaul the game by adding more portals, better monetization, and doubling down on classic game modes.

This means the game is going “back to beta,” according to the posts. Splitgate 2 will remain in a playable state, and the team still intends to ship chapter three along with major bug fixes. However, further development will slow until sometime in early 2026 when a more finalized version of the game is released.

Unfortunately, the news comes alongside layoff announcements. “Rebuilding the core experience isn’t a quick fix; it’s a long-term commitment. To give ourselves the time to build the Splitgate you deserve, we’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to reduce certain roles and shift our resources to focus on this rework. This is heartbreaking. These are our teammates and our friends, and they helped build what we have today. They’re receiving severance and job placement support, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to help them through this transition. We hope to bring them back when we can.”

To the Splitgate community,

We believe in Splitgate 2. This game means everything to us – it’s been our life for almost 10 years, starting in our dorm room, and we’re more committed than ever to delivering the incredible experience you deserve.

We’ve heard your feedback, and we…

— Splitgate 2 – Beta (@Splitgate) July 22, 2025

The original Splitgate is also shutting down in a cost-saving attempt. The studio says it would like to keep the servers online indefinitely, but that it’s prioritizing the team over the original game. “Like us, we know this game means a lot to so many of you, so we are exploring the possibility of supporting offline or peer-to-peer matches.” A dedicated Splitgate 2 mode that closely resembles the gameplay of the first game has also been promised.

The announcement demonstrates a dedication to the game and its community that sometimes feels rare in the modern landscape. 1047 is treating Splitgate 2 like a passion project rather than a simple cash grab and asks that players continue to provide feedback on changes and updates. “Now more than ever, wqe need your help,” the studio says.

