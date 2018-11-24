Digital Trends
Gaming

Square Enix pulls mobile games from Belgium due to loot box legal issues

Georgina Torbet
By

The controversy over loot boxes in games has picked up once again. Publisher Square Enix announced that it would be pulling three mobile games from stores in Belgium due to the availability of loot boxes which contravene local gambling laws. And these were not minor games, either — the three titles are Mobius Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts Union X, and Dissidia Final Fantasy Opera Omnia, three of the publisher’s most popular mobile games.

Loot boxes are reward systems which can be purchased either with virtual or real money and which give out randomized in-game prizes. They were banned in Belgium earlier this year, due to their similarity to gambling. Although loot boxes are a feature of many modern games, they are controversial. Fans of the boxes say that they are a fun mechanic that allows players who want to spend a little more money on a game to support developers and get rare items, but critics argue that by taking real money for a randomized prize, the boxes are essentially virtual gambling.

The government of Belgium seems to agree with the critics, deciding in April that three popular gamesOverwatch, Fifa 18, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — were against the country’s gambling laws. Since then, other games have fallen foul of this law too and have had to be pulled from Belgian stores. Now Square Enix has joined this group, telling the Guardian that they had to pull their titles due to “the present uncertain legal status of ‘loot boxes’ under Belgian law.”

Belgium is not the only place to move against loot boxes. Earlier this year, a bill to ban the selling of games with loot boxes to minors was debated in Hawaii, in order to protect young people from the urge to gamble. The concern over minors is particularly focused on free-to-play mobile games, which encourage gamers to buy in microtransactions that can cause spending to spiral out of control. While traditional games like Guild Wars 2 are able to avoid legal issues by simply removing loot box content from their games and making money from sales, free-to-play mobile games often make all of their money from loot boxes or similar systems.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers summer 2019
Gaming

‘Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ to launch next summer with gunblades, Viera

Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will be released in summer 2019. The third expansion of the MMORPG will include new story content, dungeons, and raids, in addition to gunblades and the Viera.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best black friday xbox one deals x console controller hrz family mirror white and
Gaming

Best Black Friday Xbox One deals

The season for gifting is upon us and that means you're looking to save on presents. Check out the price drops on these Black Friday Xbox One deals including bundles that even include a game to sweeten the deal.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
amazon black friday deals 2
Deals

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
how the playstation 4 pro will make games look better ps4 heroshot
Gaming

Best Black Friday PS4 Deals

Each year, Black Friday is loaded with great deals on consoles, games, and accessories. You're sure to find steep discounts for both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, as well as a bunch of games. We've compiled the best PS4 Black Friday deals here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Target’s Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart black friday
Deals

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018

Walmart has historically been the undisputed king of Black Friday deals. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys. We're combing through every deal as it is…
Posted By Georgina Torbet
buy refurbished mac best
Computing

Best Buy’s Black Friday deals

We've been hard at work assembling all the best Black Friday deals Best Buy offers in 2018 and putting them in one place to save you time and money this holiday season. Check back often for updates.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from across the web, all in one place

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen