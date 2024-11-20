 Skip to main content
How long is Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl?

By
Survivors around a camp fire in Stalker 2.
GSC Game World

Welcome back to The Zone, Stalker. It’s been a while. Xbox has been hyping up the third entry in the cult PC series that made a name for itself for being a hardcore simulation with dynamic AI and events that people loved so much they could overlook the many bugs. After many delays, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is pulling you back into the radiated and deadly Zone with new graphics, better AI, and even more deadly mutants to contend with. Despite the troubled development, Stalker 2 is a massive game with almost too much to do and see. But just how long can even the most hardcore Stalker expect to spend in The Zone this time around? Here’s how long Stalker 2 is.

How long is Stalker 2?

A Stalker from Stalker 2 looks off in the distance with a radioactive symbol behind him.
GSC Game World

Stalker 2 is an open-world game with a lot of immersive sim elements, side quests, and secrets. There’s also the fact that it is very, very punishing and meant to be played at a slow and methodical pace. For that reason, even trying to mainline the story missions will still take around 40 hours, but could even be more depending on how skilled you are.

For a more completionist run, which would mean scavenging everything you can, looting every point of interest on the map, doing all the side quests in each major location, and replaying the game to get all the different endings, you should make sure you have plenty of radiation protection because you’ll be in The Zone for 100 hours or more before you know it.

