‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ ditches paid loot boxes for good

Electronic Arts ran into some pretty big issues with the launch of Star Wars Battlefront II. Following public backlash toward the publisher’s use of paid loot boxes in the game, EA eventually removed microtransactions temporarily in order to revamp the Battlefront II progression system. Now, the new system is ready for release, and players are going to be very happy: Paid loot boxes are gone for good.

Star Cards, the items used to augment your skills and increase your power in the game’s multiplayer, will no longer be given out through loot boxes. They’ll only be earned through traditional multiplayer gameplay, while the loot boxes you earn will contain cosmetic items and in-game credits. You’ll earn the boxes through completing gameplay challenges and for reaching certain milestones, and there is no way to buy them with real money.

Microtransactions will be returning to Star Wars Battlefront II when the update goes live on March 21, but they will only be used for buying character skins. You’ll be able to pick the exact skin you want for your character, as well, rather than crossing your fingers that the randomly-selected skin is the one you were hoping for.

To earn the Star Cards previously found in loot boxes, you’ll have to first level up by acquiring experience points, much like you would in the majority of multiplayer shooters. With each new level, you’ll get a skill point that can unlock a Star Card or upgrade one you already have.

“These changes are a major step as we continue to improve the core of the game and add new content,” EA said in the announcement post. “And there’s a lot more to come. In addition to continued balance patches, we will also add a number of modes to Star Wars: Battlefront II in the coming months, offering several standout, brand-new ways to play.”

The new system will — or at least should — serve as a model for EA’s other multiplayer games. A new Battlefield title is coming later this year, and it appears Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3 is on the way, as well. We don’t want to see these same mistakes repeated again.

Star Wars Battlefront II is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.