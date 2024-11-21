 Skip to main content
Star Wars Outlaws will no longer punish you with forced stealth sections

Kay shoots stormtroopers in Star Wars Outlaws.
Star Wars Outlaws‘ next update is set to bring much-requested changes to the struggling game, which Ubisoft said has underperformed since its August launch.

The company and developer Massive Entertainment announced everything included in Title Update 1.4, which was sent out to PC and consoles on Thursday and is set to address some of players’ biggest gripes with the open-world RPG.

“What we’ve learned from you is that what we needed to focus on was choice, the ability to choose how to play and with what tools. But also deeper, more engaging combat and more fair stealth,” game director Fredrik Thylander said in a video.

Previously, there were areas, like Syndicate districts, where you were forced to use stealth. This goes against the standards set by other Ubisoft open-world games, especially in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Now, you can choose how you approach combat in these areas — either with stealth or aggressively with your blaster. And if you want to use your blaster, enemies now have visual weak points that, if hit, can trigger explosions or other spectacular deaths. Aiming down sights and firing from the hip are both now viable options for blaster fights, with improved accuracy and other improvements.

Star Wars Outlaws: Title Update 1.4 Overview

Stealth itself has also gotten some tweaks. At launch, players realized stealth sections could be challenging even on lower difficulties, with one mistake booting you back to the previous checkpoint. This was especially frustrating considering the aforementioned forced stealth. Massive has improved detection so that players will now know if they’re being detected, allowing them to adjust as they go like in other stealth games.

“Restrictions like ‘Do not raise the alarm’ or ‘Do not get caught’ in quests were forcing players into stealthy playstyles, limiting the ability to choose whether to use combat or not. As a result, some quests could feel frustrating or unfair,” new creative director Drew Rechner said in a developer update.

In general, a lot of the big changes in 1.4 involve combat, which was one of the game’s biggest sticking points. However, there are some quality-of-life changes that can help you navigate alongside combat. For example, players can now hold two-handed weapons while climbing or using grappling hooks so that they won’t be dropped outright. Enemy AI has also been tuned for better decision-making.

You can check out the full patch notes for other details, like how Ubisoft improved visuals and even added a toggle that lets you turn off cinematic visuals in favor of more crisp ones.

The update also coincides with other updates from its road map, including the release of the first story pack, called Wild Card, which has Kay team up with Lando Calrissian in a high-stakes Sabacc game. Star Wars Outlaws was also released on Steam on Thursday.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Star Wars Outlaws pays its respects to a 1980s arcade legend
An arcade machine appears in Star Wars Outlaws.

While the era of arcades was long past its prime by the time I started playing games, I still appreciate the elegant simplicity of many of those classics. Games like Pac-Man, Pole Position, and Galaga aren't that complex ,but I'm drawn to replay them as I chase high scores. I was reminded of that grace of arcade games when I played Star Wars Outlaws, which includes some original ones as in-world minigames.

Players can find arcade cabinets for two different games-within-a-game near cantinas across Star Wars Outlaws' planets. One is titled Raven 6 and is a space shooter based on the look and feel of Atari's classic Star Wars arcade game. The other is Racer, a time trial game where players must speed to the end of a level as quickly as possible without hitting any obstacles.

Read more
The best Syndicate rewards in Star Wars Outlaws
One character points a gun at others while gambling in a bar in the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws.

You will learn very quickly in Star Wars Outlaws that it isn't the Empire that runs things -- it's the syndicates. These crime families each fight for power over the various planets you will explore and all see you as a potential pawn in their schemes. Kay has a lot of useful skills and abilities they want to take advantage of, but it isn't a one-way street. If you can raise your reputation with a syndicate all the way to the max, you can earn yourself some valuable and exclusive rewards you won't find in any container you lockpick. Doing that many jobs for a syndicate takes time, but also tends to incur the wrath of other syndicates at the same time, making it very challenging to keep everyone happy. These syndicates have the best rewards that you should work your way through the ranks to get.
How reputation works

Each of the four major syndicates in Star Wars Outlaws has their own reputation meter you need to manage. These have five major segments: Terrible, Bad, Poor, Good, and Excellent. You raise that meter by doing jobs for a syndicate and lower it by either doing jobs that hurt that syndicate or by fighting or trespassing on their turf.

Read more
All Experts in Star Wars Outlaws and where to find them
star wars outlaws interview returning characters qi ra

Unlike most other Ubisoft games, or even most RPGs for that matter, you don't level up and unlock skills as you would expect to in Star Wars Outlaws. You won't earn any points or find a skill tree waiting for you here, but rather the new Experts system. As you explore the galaxy and meet new people while hunting for treasures, you will encounter special characters called Experts who are willing to help Kay expand her skills. Well, once you find and help them out, that is. Without their help, you're stuck with your basic abilities for the whole game, so taking a break from your main quest to find them is well worth your time. The galaxy is a big place, so we'll tell you where to find each of the Experts in Star Wars Outlaws.
How learning new skills works

As we mentioned, you won't find yourself leveling up after completing missions or dispatching enemies. The only way to learn any new skills is through finding an Expert.

Read more