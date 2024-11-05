The mobile versions of Stardew Valley are testing out an experimental new multiplayer feature.
First released in 2016, Stardew Valley is one of the most popular farming and life sims. Developer ConcernedApe has continuously updated the game since its launch, bringing it to new platforms like iOS and Android and adding important features. Multiplayer is one such feature that was added, although it wasn’t available in the iOS or Android versions of the game until update 1.6. Now, players who know where to look can test Stardew Valley’s experimental mobile multiplayer features.
Once you’re actually in-game, multiplayer in the mobile versions of Stardew Valley functions the same as it would on any other platform. The biggest difference is that there is no farm discovery capability; instead, players connect to one another’s farms by inputting the IP. This will work between mobile devices and from mobile to PC. So, if you have a Stardew Valley farm on PC that you want to show off to your friends, they can play with you if they download the game on iOS and Android.
Accessing this multiplayer test isn’t as simple as just choosing an option on the main menu, though. A guide from ConcernedApe shows that players can unlock it by tapping leaves on the title screen in order of the Konami code (Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right) and then choosing the “?” button on the bottom right of the title screen. From there, players can choose to host or join a multiplayer session.
It’s a bit obtuse to access, but that’s because ConcernedApe is still testing the feature out. Players may encounter problems with mobile multiplayer right now, especially if they are playing over a cell network or hosting from a weaker phone. Regardless, this is an exciting addition for Stardew Valley players who primarily play the game on their phone.