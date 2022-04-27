 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming

The Steam Deck’s latest update improves battery life

Cristina Alexander
By

PC gamers who are lucky enough to have gotten their hands on the Steam Deck amid the ongoing supply chain shortages will be happy to learn that Valve has updated it to improve its battery life, retool performance, and add a lock screen.

The company says that thanks to the latest update, which went live on Monday, the Steam Deck won’t deplete its battery if it’s idle or not being used for long periods of time. The average battery life for the portable system runs between two to eight hours, but program it with the wrong settings and it’ll run short of 90 minutes, which had prompted players to buy a battery pack to keep it running for longer.

The improved battery life also helps the system’s power, making the LED backlight screen dim automatically a few seconds after disconnecting it from a charger to make the gameplay experience better in dark environments. This might be beneficial for those who play on the Steam Deck in a dark bedroom during those late-night hours.

Valve has also given the Steam Deck a lock screen. You can set this feature to pop up for you to enter the PIN when you turn Steam Deck on, boot it up, log in to it, or when you switch it to Desktop Mode. The PIN can be put in using the touchscreen or the controls, depending on your preference.

Valve has also added localized keyboards for 21 additional languages (excluding Korean, Japanese, and Chinese for now), as well as other new keyboard layouts. You can also switch between multiple windows within a single app or game, which is useful for web browsers or games with launchers.

You can find the full patch notes on the Steam Deck website to learn more about new features that came with the update. If you want a more simplified version of the notes, you can visit Valve’s news page.

Editors' Recommendations

Diablo Immortal launches in June, and it’s coming to PC

Team battling a character in Diablo Immortal.

Nintendo Switch OLED vs. Steam Deck

Nintendo Switch OLED running the new Zelda game.

You can now update your PS5 controller on PC. Here’s how

A person holds up a PS5 controller.

Steam Deck vs. Nintendo Switch

Steam Deck side view with purple background.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The Essex Serpent trailer hints at a forbidden romance

Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes in The Essex Serpent.

Lego Bricktales makes physics fun with perfect puzzles

lego bricktales pax east 2022 demo featured

The best smartwatches for 2022

apple watch se review apps screen

The best smart home devices for 2022

Echo Show 15 on wall.

The best smart padlocks for 2022

The Igloohome Smart Padlock being used to secure a gate.

Even Microsoft is running an unsupported Windows 11 PC

Person sitting and using an HP computer with Windows 11.

Apple finally launches its self-service repair program

The rear panel of the iPhone 13 showing its cameras up close.

The best tablets for 2022: Which should you buy?

person holding ipad pro