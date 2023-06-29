 Skip to main content
You can get a Steam Deck for 20% off right now during Steam Summer Sale

Sam Hill
By

If you’ve been waiting around for the right time to buy a Steam Deck, now is the time to pull the trigger. As a part of the annual Steam Summer Sale, Valve is offering a serious discount on all Steam Deck models. The stellar handheld gaming device hasn’t seen a lot of price drops since its release in February 2022, so this is definitely a deal that you should take advantage of if you’ve been eyeing the mobile gaming powerhouse.

The Steam Summer Sale is now live and to kick it off, the #SteamDeck is being discounted by up to 20%! If you don&#39;t have one yet, this is the best time to buy!https://t.co/8f0EnWgfKl

&mdash; SteamDeckHQ (@SteamDeckHQ) June 29, 2023

The most impressive Steam Deck model is getting the deepest discount. The 512GB model is dropping from $649 to $520 (20% off) and includes the following bonuses.

  • Premium anti-glare etched glass
  • Exclusive carrying case
  • Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle
  • Exclusive virtual keyboard theme
The 256GB model cost is dropping from $530 to $450 (15% off) and the bottom-tier 64GB model price is dropping from $400 to $360.

All three deals will be live during the Steam Summer Sale, which runs from June 29 to July 13 at 10 a.m. PT. You can check out all the details on the Steam website.

The Steam Deck has a massive library of games and we haven’t regretted taking our favorite PC games on the go for a moment since the device’s launch. The Steam Deck is equally great for console gamers looking for better games and specs and PC gamers looking to try something a bit more portable than the best gaming PCs. If you end up snagging one during the Steam Summer Sale, don’t forget to check out our Steam Deck tips and tricks guide for a bit of advice on getting started.

Happy birthday, Steam Deck: console and PC gamers debate its first year
Factorio running on a Steam Deck.

As the Steam Deck’s one-year anniversary approached, I found myself itching to write a reflection on my past 12 months with it. Though I love the gaming device and use it as much as my Nintendo Switch, I initially found my feelings skewing more negative than I expected. Part of that may have been a little reactionary, as I’ve developed a pet peeve in the past year: hearing people who work in games tout it as a “life-changing” device. Sure, it’s life-changing for anyone whose job hinges on having easy access to games, but some of the Steam Deck’s more frustrating quirks make it harder to recommend to a casual player.

My perspective changed when I chatted with Jacob Roach. Digital Trends’ Computing senior staff  writer. As a PC gamer, his read on the system was entirely different from mine, focusing on game-changing features that I haven’t gotten much use out of. What became clear from that conversation is that the Steam Deck is a very different device depending on whether you’re coming at it from a PC or console background.

Read more
Steam Winter Sale: best deals, how long is the sale, and more
getting started elder scrolls online guide mem 418

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- not only is it the holiday season, but the Steam Winter Sale starts soon. This massive Steam sale will slash prices for all sorts of games, from blockbuster AAA hits to indie darlings you may have missed over the course of the year.

Now is the perfect time to scout the sale and pick up any games you've had on your wish list for a while or take a risk on a deeply discounted game you normally wouldn't pick up. You can even buy a game to send directly to a friend as a holiday gift. These deals don't last forever. Check out all the details below so you don't miss out.

Read more
Every game verified for the Steam Deck
Two players using Steam Decks to play Stardew Valley.

The handheld market has always been dominated by Nintendo. It essentially invented it with the original GameBoy, and each subsequent device has only gone on to be more popular and financially successful, leading all the way to the hybrid Nintendo Switch console. Others have attempted to break into that lucrative market, PlayStation most notably with its PSP and PS Vita handhelds, but every other company has backed out for failing to hit that sweet spot of price, power, and compelling software. Enter the Steam Deck.

Marketed as a portal PC, the Steam Deck has all the potential to be a strong competitor to Nintendo's Switch. The console is an almost completely open platform and is much more powerful, though it does have a much bigger price tag attached. However, if it really can run all your Steam games, that extra upfront cost could be worth it to take your library of hundreds of games wherever you go. That's assuming all your games will work on the Steam Deck. So far, not every game on Steam has been verified to work on the handheld, so we've compiled a full list of what we know you can play right now on your Steam Deck.

Read more