If you’ve been waiting around for the right time to buy a Steam Deck, now is the time to pull the trigger. As a part of the annual Steam Summer Sale, Valve is offering a serious discount on all Steam Deck models. The stellar handheld gaming device hasn’t seen a lot of price drops since its release in February 2022, so this is definitely a deal that you should take advantage of if you’ve been eyeing the mobile gaming powerhouse.

The Steam Summer Sale is now live and to kick it off, the #SteamDeck is being discounted by up to 20%! If you don't have one yet, this is the best time to buy!https://t.co/8f0EnWgfKl — SteamDeckHQ (@SteamDeckHQ) June 29, 2023

The most impressive Steam Deck model is getting the deepest discount. The 512GB model is dropping from $649 to $520 (20% off) and includes the following bonuses.

Premium anti-glare etched glass

Exclusive carrying case

Exclusive Steam Community profile bundle

Exclusive virtual keyboard theme

The 256GB model cost is dropping from $530 to $450 (15% off) and the bottom-tier 64GB model price is dropping from $400 to $360.

All three deals will be live during the Steam Summer Sale, which runs from June 29 to July 13 at 10 a.m. PT. You can check out all the details on the Steam website.

The Steam Deck has a massive library of games and we haven’t regretted taking our favorite PC games on the go for a moment since the device’s launch. The Steam Deck is equally great for console gamers looking for better games and specs and PC gamers looking to try something a bit more portable than the best gaming PCs. If you end up snagging one during the Steam Summer Sale, don’t forget to check out our Steam Deck tips and tricks guide for a bit of advice on getting started.

