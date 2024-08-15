 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Your funny Steam reviews might be in trouble

By
A Steam library filled with custom artwork.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Steam is introducing a new system to improve the “helpfulness” of user reviews on its platforms, and it may spell bad news for your sass and one-word jokes.

Valve posted a platform update Wednesday, and along with the usual patches and bug fixes, it introduced the beta for a user review system, which is now on by default during its testing period. It seeks to rank reviews by quality, moving comments that help people with making a buying decision up and pushing jokey ones down.

Recommended Videos

The company says this is being done through a combination of user reporting and machine learning, although it’s a work in progress. Some users might leave a helpful review that’s only a word or two, for example, so using an algorithm isn’t a perfect solution.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Note that Steam isn’t getting rid of your ability to make memes in the reviews section entirely. “User reviews that are identified as being unhelpful for potential customers, such as one-word reviews, reviews comprised of ASCII art, or reviews that are primarily playful memes and in-jokes, will be sorted behind other reviews on the game’s store page,” a post explaining the change states. “That doesn’t mean players won’t ever see these humorous, but unhelpful posts, but it hopefully means that they’ll see them less frequently when trying to learn about a game.”

So, if you want to see these so-called unhelpful reviews, you can toggle the setting off by going to Display above the user reviews for each game and toggling off Use new helpfulness system. If you like the system, you can report reviews you see.

Steam is cracking down on unhelpful or unrelated content across its platform. On Tuesday, Valve announced new rules for store page descriptions that are rolling out in September and prohibit links to other websites or games on Steam unless they’re in the dedicated sections. This is to cut down on player confusion and generally bad descriptions overall. These are some of the many changes being made to Steam as of late, which also include more streamlined Steam Family features and native Game Recording, which is now in beta.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Kingdom Hearts is about to consume your life on Steam
From left: Goofy, Sora, and Donald Duck about to fight in Kingdom Hearts

Square Enix announced Monday that many games in its Kingdom Hearts series are finally coming to Steam on June 13. So, if you've never played a Kingdom Hearts game before or just want to own it on another platform, you're in luck.

Kingdom Hearts is an expansive, gigantic series, so not every game is coming to Steam. Some of them were mobile exclusive, for example. That said, 10 games will be available, including the mainline series, along with a bunch of side games that add details to the story.

Read more
A Redditor ‘didn’t know’ about the Steam Deck, so they built their own
The homemade Ryzen Deck sitting on a desk.

It's hard to imagine that anyone interested in portable gaming hasn't heard of the Steam Deck, but one Redditor says they "didn't know" it existed. And because of that, they decided to build their own.

The 3D-printed contraption comes from Raven0606, who shared images of the completed handheld on the r/SBCGaming subreddit, which is dedicated to handheld emulators. The build took nine months to complete, and Raven0606 dubbed it the Ryzen Deck in honor of the Steam Deck (they found out about Valve's handheld halfway through the build process).

Read more
Is this Razer’s Steam Deck killer?
The Razer Kishi Ultra sitting on a table.

Razer has been oddly quiet in the burgeoning world of handheld gaming PCs. When I met up with the company at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) to learn about its new products, I was happy to hear it had an answer to the success of the Steam Deck.

But it was not the type of answer I was expecting.

Read more