Share

As one of the biggest platforms for selling PC games, the Steam Store is the de facto shopping location of choice for most non-console gamers. And during the holiday season, gamers have been flocking to Steam’s winter sale to stock up on titles for the new year. Now, as usual at the end of each year, Steam has released information on their best selling games of the year. Anyone who is interested in which PC titles are must-plays from this year can check out the full list of top 100 Steam games measured by gross revenue for a strong indication of what has been hot in PC gaming this year.

Steam doesn’t show the exact sales numbers for different titles, but they have divided the titles into four tiers: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze. The platinum top twelve includes longtime fan favorite games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive — Danger Zone, Rocket League, Civilization VI, DOTA 2, and Grand Theft Auto V, which are all still achieving very strong sales several years after their initial release, as well as more recent games like the massive hit PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (aka PUBG), Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Monster Hunter World.

Lots of other familiar titles are in the top sellers, like The Witcher III, Team Fortress 2, Fallout 4, Borderlands 2, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. The list doesn’t only include big AAA battle games though. There are some unusual hits in there too, like open world underwater exploration game Subnautica which made it to the silver tier, and simulators like Euro Truck Simulator 2 which also made the silver tier. Other unexpected hits are Don’t Starve Together, a cartoony cooperative survival game, beloved home simulator The Sims 3, still going strong seven years after its release, and roller coaster simulator Planet Coaster.

The catalog of games available on Steam is now so large than it can be tough to keep track of all the new releases and to catch up on any older classics that you might have missed out on. The 2018 best of list gives an overview of all the most popular games that you might want to go back and check out over the holidays. If you want even more games, then check our list of the best games available on Steam for further ideas.