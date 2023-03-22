 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

SteamWorld Build is a city-builder that goes four layers deep

Giovanni Colantonio
By

What I’ve always appreciated about the SteamWorld series is its unwillingness to settle. Rather than taking one successful idea and running it into the ground, almost every game runs in an entirely different direction. SteamWorld Dig is a modern twist on Dig Dug, SteamWorld Heist is a stylish turn-based strategy game, and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech goes truly left field with a card-based mecha-fantasy RPG. Though what makes all these games work is that they’re all equally well-thought-out and fun, too.

SteamWorld Build looks to continue that tradition. The latest installment in the ever-changing series is a city-builder that has players creating a thriving town around a train station. Though in classic SteamWorld fashion, it doesn’t just stop there. During a demo at this year’s Game Developers Conference, I quickly learned that the full game goes much deeper than “steampunk SimCity.” The full release draws inspiration from several previous installments to create a complex genre hybrid that pulls in everything from strategy to city management to tower defense. It’s the kind of complicated balancing act that only SteamWorld can really pull off.

Related Videos

Under the surface

When my demo begins, I think I have a full grasp of what’s happening in SteamWorld Build pretty quickly. I start by building a stretch of road branching off a train station and placing some buildings alongside it. Residencies give me access to workers who can, in turn, build structures like sawmills and cactus farms to harvest resources. Those resources go back into town building as I create even more structures and fulfill worker demands to keep everyone happy. Simple, right?

When my demoist launches me further into the game, I realize there’s a lot more happening under the surface – quite literally. In addition to managing a functional city, I also need to maintain several mines underground to dig up more resources and rocket ship parts to fulfill the story’s ultimate end goal. That’s where I start to feel the clever ways Build integrates ideas from other SteamWorld games. Underground gameplay initially has me building miners and commanding them to pickaxe through clods of dirt and rock to find more resources. It’s basically SteamWorld Dig but reimagined as a top-down strategy game.

Just as I’m getting the hang of that, I’m sent even farther forward in the game, where things are notably more complex. Now I’m managing a second underground mine below the first one, constructing support pillars to avoid cave-ins. I also bump into monster hives down here, which constantly churn out bugs that can destroy my carefully engineered operation. To combat them, I can build stationary weapons that’ll auto-attack any creatures, as well as equip combat units with some tools. It’s a tower-defense game within a city-builder, calling back to the series’ very first entry on Nintendo DS.

With each step forward, I get to see how much deeper the city-building goes. By that third jump, I have the option to construct a staggering amount of buildings. An “aristocrat” menu, for instance, allows me to create a plastic plant using rubbery mushrooms that I’ve harvested underground. Each business can be customized with different perks too, increasing their efficiency as I work to create a city that essentially functions like a well-oiled machine while I toil in the mines.

By the end, I’m a little taken aback by how seemingly complex it all gets. The final game will have players managing four layers altogether and I was left wondering how difficult that juggling act would get by the end. Fortunately, SteamWorld Build has a lot of helpful quality-of-life tools to keep management, well, manageable. A menu lays out all of my different structures and tells me exactly which ones are operating well and which need to be addressed to restore balance. If I need to construct a new building that requires several different resources, I see exactly what’s needed and can click on each to craft them on the fly. All of that should hopefully make the multi-tasking operation a lot easier to parse as players work through it at a more steady pace.

While I like what I’ve seen so far, I’m eager to get into that more natural flow. I’m intrigued by some of the high-level play I saw late in the demo, but I want to see how easy it is to work up to that skill level on a casual playthrough. The real test will be its ability to keep me up to speed as the complexity mounts. If it can pull that off, I imagine SteamWorld Build will be another hit for gaming’s most consistent series.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Grab the best games in the Steam Summer Sale before the store goes down again
best video game series revivals most anticipated games 2019 devil may cry 5

The Steam Summer Sale has begun, and despite the growing presence of the Epic Games Store and streaming services, it still serves as one of the best ways to score big money on new games. During the sale, which runs from June 25 through July 9, you'll be able to get games at drastically reduced prices. Not only are older titles reduced, but newer games from 2018 and even early 2019 are also on sale. Few other times during the year will we see such savings, so if you've been waiting to purchase that latest AAA game, now is the time.

Go to the Steam home page, and you'll automatically be sent to the Summer Sale landing screen. A few genres are highlighted, including casual games and turn-based strategy, and next to the standard price you'll see the current price as well as the percentage of discount. Certain franchises, such as Mortal Kombat and Civilization, have also been put into the sale as a whole, meaning you can score savings on several of their games. In the case of Mortal Kombat, you can save $10 off Mortal Kombat 11, but you can save a whopping $21 off of the previous game Mortal Kombat XL, which includes all DLC characters.

Read more
Can gamers build a society? We’ll find out in Amazon’s ‘New World’
Amazon New World MMO

Amazon is working on a massively multiplayer game called New World, but it’s not the World of Warcraft clone you’d suspect. It’s a different beast entirely. The game’s wholly original world mashes medieval, enlightenment, and early industrial themes with a wild frontier. Players set out to conquer this world, alone or together, gathering resources and building small societies.

New World uses Amazon’s cloud tech as a backbone on which to build the world, making it possible for hundreds, even thousands, of players to coexist at once. We spoke with three of the game’s developers about why Amazon has backed a game that’s different from mainstream competitors -- and how the cloud will be used to expand its scale beyond anything seen before.

Read more
‘The Bard’s Tale 4: Barrows Deep’ is available now on Steam
Chug some booze and belt out battle songs in 'The Bard's Tale 4'
the bards tale 4 barrows deep available on steam iv release

The Bard's Tale IV: Barrows Deep Launch Trailer

The long-awaited sequel to a series that helped set the tone for fantasy RPGs and dungeon crawlers as we know is available today on PC and that game is The Bard’s Tale 4: Barrows Deep. Arriving just in time to celebrate its 30th anniversary, it's a come up story only made possible by a Kickstarter campaign that amassed over 30,000 backers and $1,500,000 in funding.

Read more