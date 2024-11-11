 Skip to main content
Stellar Blade’s no-brainer Nier: Automata crossover DLC lands next week

A woman with long white hair and a black outfit that has only one leg covered. She's kneeling after attacking an enemy.
The Stellar Blade and Nier: Automata crossover DLC is on the way, with special items set to be available when the former game updates on November 20.

An announcement on the PlayStation Blog reveals that a shop run by Emil, the stone-faced, dead-eyed merchant that you may recognize as the mask Nier: Automata creator Yoko Taro wears out in public, will be available in Stellar Blade. Players can then gain access to 11 new items. While the post doesn’t specify what they are, you can expect some familiar outfits.

Video game crossovers aren’t anything new, but this one is very appropriate. Stellar Blade was heavily inspired by Nier: Automata, which is a bit obvious once you realize they’re both games with fantasy-inspired postapocalyptic settings, frenetic combat, and stylish female protagonists.

Nier: Automata left a huge impression on me,” Stellar Blade developer Kim Hyung-tae told IGN ahead of the game’s release. “It made me realize that a game like this could be made, and allowed me to rediscover the kind of game that I want to make.”

Each major Stellar Blade update has also added new outfits for Eve, the main character, and Nier: Automata‘s iconic visual design fits right in.

The Stellar Blade update is also bringing along new poses for the photo mode, four new costumes, and a new accessory called Symbol of Legacy that changes the appearance of the Tachy Mode, the skill tree players access after a certain point in the game. Other small updates include lip sync support for six new languages, the ability to pick a song at camp, auto-targeting for instant kills, and a “No Ponytail” option under character customization.

