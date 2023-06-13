 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Street Fighter 6 Tracking the Mystery Code: How to solve the Passcode Puzzles

Jesse Lennox
By

World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6 is one of the most bizarre and unique modes in this package. Traditionally, fighting games focus on their multiplayer, with the single-player components usually just being a gauntlet of fights against CPUs, with a small cutscene and the beginning and the end. Not only does World Tour mode spice things up by adding hubs to travel around, masters to meet and train with, and tons of things to unlock, but it also adds in a ton of new gameplay mechanics besides your traditional 1-on-1 fights.

What you might not expect is that there are even puzzles. That's right, later on in the game you could easily be stumped not by a tough opponent, but a number puzzle. There are two of these passcode puzzles to overcome in Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode, but you can tag us in to solve them for you so you can get back to the action.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

What You Need

  • Reach chapter 8-2

  • Reach the SiRN building

A poster with a clue to a code in Street Fighter 6.

How to solve the Tracking the Mystery Code quest code

You'll get most of the way through World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6 before hitting your first puzzle, but it is part of the main quest, so there's no avoiding it. This will happen when you reach Chapter 8-2 and are doing the "Tracking the Mystery Code" quest.

Step 1: Your objective in this quest is to locate three posters hidden in Metro City that each have a clue to the code you need.

Step 2: The three posters are in the following locations, but they are also marked on your map, so they're not terribly hard to find: * On a cargo container in the Red Steel Factory behind Gomorrah * In Bayside Park (at night!) on a billboard beside the stairs near the water * On the window of the Full Tank Burger shop on Westbay Avenue

Related

Step 3: Each poster has two letters and numbers, so the code isn't just given to you. Here's what each of the poster's codes are: * ST33 * ND29 * RD51

Step 4: The trick to these codes is that the first two letters are hinting at what order the numbers need to be entered.

These letters are the final two of the words first, second, and third.

ST would be first, ND second, and RD third, making the correct code 332951.

Step 5: Open your phone and enter the Messages app to input this code to progress to the next step of this quest.

A text message log in Street Fighter 6.

How to solve the SiRN Staff Grace puzzle

A few chapters later, in 13-4, you will be given a math problem by a woman named Grace in the SiRN building to unlock a new contact. This is a tricky problem, even if you're good at math.

Step 1: Speak to Grace and get the problem.

Step 2: The math equation you need to solve is 2^6x3x643

Step 3: Now, we could go through all the steps and proper order of operations, but the solution ends up being so simple that you have a better chance at guessing it correctly anyway.

Step 4: Whether you decide to do the math or not, the solution is 123456. Yup, about as basic as it gets.

Step 5: Once again, pop open your phone, head into you Messages and input the code.

Step 6: Speak to Grace once more and wrap up this quest.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to solve the Castle Sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake
Leon looking at murals of a knight.

The castle section of the Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most diabolical. Aside from being visually distinct from the previous village area, this location is full of tougher enemies and deadlier traps. Once you've managed to escape from the dungeons and up into the castle proper, you will be blocked by a gate beside some images of a knight in different situations. Something is off about all of them, and one part missing entirely. This is the sword puzzle, but it isn't as straightforward as you might assume looking at it. Here's how to solve the Sword Puzzle and make your way into the Audience Chamber in Resident Evil 4.
How to solve the Castle Sword puzzle

The first thing you'll notice about this puzzle is that there are four murals of the knight, but only three swords to pick up in this room. The last sword is behind another locked gate, but this one you can open. The gate has three animals on it, an eagle, deer, and snake, which correspond to three different plates. As each one is activated, the symbols on the gate will light up to show you're on the right track. The deer can be activated by pulling the chain beside the gate, while the second two are on the other side of the gate to the right and need to be shot.

Read more
Resident Evil 4: how to solve the Cave Shrine puzzles
A series of symbols in a circle.

There are a lot more optional -- and mandatory -- moments of exploration available to plyers in the Resident Evil 4 remake. One of the best examples comes in Chapter 4 when you are given the ability to move about the lake freely on your boat. Whether you found it by accident or got stuck while going along the main path, you will eventually have to solve two Cave Shrine puzzles in order to get your hands on the Church Key you need to move the story forward. If you found the altar the key is held on, you are likely at a loss as to where to go or what to do. There aren't a ton of places around the lake you can visit, but you can save a lot of time by letting us navigate you to the correct spots and lead you through these Cave Shrine puzzles in Resident Evil 4.
How to find and solve the Small Cave Shrine

The first location you're going to is at the far northeast end of the lake and is called the Small Cave Shrine. Make your way inside and you will come across a panel with a circle of buttons with unique symbols. Your goal here is to figure out which symbols to press, and in what order, to unlock the way to the key item you need.

Read more
Resident Evil 4 lock codes: how to solve the Village Chief’s Manor combination lock puzzles
Leon Kennedy walking in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

In the world of Resident Evil 4, it isn't just the existence of viruses and parasites that turn normal people into crazed zombies that differentiates it from our own reality. In this ream, most homes and buildings don't just simply lock their doors, but secure them using obscure puzzles, such as the one you will find early on when you reach the Village Chief's Manor. This small home has two major roadblocks preventing you from moving on and pursuing your goal of finding the president's daughter. While there is a clue to the first puzzle, it is still somewhat cryptic and easy to miss, while the second is much less clear on what you're even being asked to do. Don't let these early puzzles stump you for too long -- use our help in solving the Village Chief's Manor puzzles in Resident Evil 4.
How to solve the cabinet lock puzzle

After entering the manor and dealing with a lone enemy in the bathroom, the first puzzle you need to solve is on the ground floor. Around the back of the house, down the hall with a Red Herb, is a large cabinet. The lock has three symbols you need to correctly align to open, and those symbols include things such as wheat, animals, babies, and birds. You won't be able to guess this one, so instead, you need to go up to the second floor and examine a book on a table in the hallway. This document, called "Illuminados 4:3, spells out the solution. The important part is the middle paragraph with the highlighted text that reads: "The old farmer, his finest crop./ The Slight swineherd, his stoutest pig./ The beggarly grandam, her own beloved babe."

Read more