How to unlock all Classic Costumes in Street Fighter 6

Jesse Lennox
By

For the first time since Third Strike, the Street Fighter series has finally moved forward in the timeline. Street Fighter 6 takes advantage of this will some fun new designs for the classic fighters we've known for decades, including brand-new default outfits. Ever since the early days of the series, we've been able to change those outfits, first just their colors, but later on even the entire look. Still, there's no getting around that those first outfits hold a special place in our hearts, so if you want to go old-school, here's how you can unlock every fighter's classic costume in Street Fighter 6.

Difficulty

Moderate

What You Need

  • Max each character's Bond Level

  • Save up 50 Fighter Coins

Ken in his red gi on the character select screen.

How to unlock all classic costumes

There are two methods you can use to unlock classic costumes in Street Fighter 6. The first is totally free, while the second is faster but will require you to pay some real cash.

Step 1: To unlock costumes for free, begin the World Tour mode.

Step 2: As you meet and interact with all the masters, you will notice that each one has a Bond Level.

Step 3: Increase your Bond Level with the character(s) you want to unlock the classic costume for.

Step 4: You can increase Bond Levels most easily by giving them gifts, but fighting, talking, and completing their quests also raises the meter.

Step 5: Once you full max out a character's Bond Level, which is level 100, you will unlock their classic costume.

Unlocking all the character's classic costumes that way will take quite a while, so if you'd rather skip all that and just buy the outfits you want, there is an option to do so. Each classic costume costs 50 Fighter Coins in the in-game shop to instantly unlock the outfit.

