Capcom has officially announced that the next mainline entry in the Street Fighter series, Street Fighter 6, is in the works. The game was announced at the end of the Capcom Pro Tour, Capcom’s global Street Fighter tournament series, with a very short teaser.

The latest release in the Street Fighter series, Street Fighter 5, went through five years of ups and downs, ending with a final DLC character named Luke who Capcom claims represents the future of the series. Luke is featured in the Street Fighter 6 teaser front and center alongside the series’ poster boy, Ryu, who is shown to be moving on to his bearded “Sexy Ryu,” look that was introduced as an alternate in SF5.

If the trailer is anything to go by, as Capcom is now known for initial trailers that show off snippets of in-game graphics, Street Fighter 6 may be taking a whole new art direction from the series. It’s entirely plausible to expect this entry of the legendary fighting series to use the Reach For the Moon/RE-Engine, Capcom’s latest graphical engine featured in Devil May Cry 5 and the seventh and eighth entries of the Resident Evil series.

While the trailer gives a small glimpse at who we can expect to headline the story and a confirmation that Luke is indeed the new series protagonist as Street Fighter 5 teased, that’s really all that was shown. While no actual gameplay was featured in the reveal, Capcom confirmed that more details on the title are set to be shared this summer.

