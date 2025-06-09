You Asked: Your biggest Switch 2 questions, answered

On today’s episode of You Asked: What’s the best TV for your shiny new Switch 2 and how does the screen compare to the OLED model we loved? We break down the top TV picks, answer your biggest Switch 2 questions, and share early hands-on impressions from launch week.

Best TV for the Switch 2?

Jose asks: What’s gonna be the TV to couple with the Switch 2? Samsung S90D?

Jose, thanks for answering part of the question for me. Yes, the Samsung S90D is a great option. Its QD-OLED panel—offered at 55, 65, and 77 inches—combined with all the bright color combinations we get from the likes of Switch games will make for a beautiful gaming experience.

But there are some important things to note about the Switch 2. If you’re in the market for a new TV to pair with your shiny new toy, it’s easy to get gassed up and potentially overspend.

While the Switch 2 does support 4K gaming and some games will support faster refresh rates, it’s not going to need the same hardware that’s necessary to get the best out of a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

4K, 60 frames per second gaming from the Switch 2 should only need HDMI 2.0 to support it. So no stressing if your TV lacks the HDMI 2.1 ports found on the top-tier models. And the higher refresh rates that the Switch 2 hits with some games will only be available at lower resolutions—again, supported by HDMI 2.0.

Long story short: if you’ve seen us preview, review, or debate a TV on this channel, since we primarily cover the top models, it’s going to be great with the Switch 2.

But given how full of rich, crazy colors video games can be, yeah, a QD-OLED TV would be my top pick. Doesn’t even need to be a top model. The S90D you mentioned is great and on a good sale right now. The 2025 S85F from Samsung comes with a QD-OLED panel at 55 and 65 inches as well, though it’s not as bright as Samsung’s OLED models higher up the line.

If it’s not QD-OLED and you want to save a little from the top-tier TVs, LG’s C-series models are great gaming TVs that deliver when it comes to punchy colors and brightness that’s improved each year.

And for those of us that don’t need—or have the budget for—OLED, TCL and Hisense have a number of great Mini LED options that come in right around and often under $1,000. We reviewed the TCL QM6K and were pretty blown away by what it offered for the money. Each year they’re getting better and better in terms of brightness, if that’s what you want out of your gaming TV.

More answers to your Switch 2 questions with Giovanni

We got our Switch test unit on Wednesday morning. We’re still testing it and we plan to do a full review, but we don’t want to rush it. There’s a lot to dig into with this console, so I decided to do this video to get some pressing questions out of the way and give you our initial impressions.

Before we got the console last week, we did a full-day preview event where we got hands-on with it. We went through the system settings, did game chat—all of that. So I’ve tested a significant amount of it so far, which puts me in a good position to answer some of the questions you’ve sent in.

Is Joy-Con mouse control a gimmick?

Corey asks: Is the mouse functionality of the Joy-Con usable, or is it more of a gimmick without a keyboard?

That is a fantastic question. I want to start with that because it’s kind of the most surprising thing about the console. When they announced the mouse function, I genuinely—I’ll be honest—thought it seemed like one of those old Nintendo gimmicks that wouldn’t go very far. I think we’re all used to that by now, right?

3D on the 3DS was supposed to be huge. Motion controls, the Wii U gamepad—Nintendo developed a couple of games for it, but no other third party bites and that’s kind of it. I figured that would be the case here too. Mouse controls in a game like Dragon Drive, and then they fade away.

But I’ve spent a significant amount of time with the mouse controls, and I’ll be honest—they are way better than you’re probably expecting. What makes them great?

First, they’re pinpoint accurate. You’ll be blown away when you move the little foot slide on the bottom of your Joy-Con. It moves like an actual mouse. It even works on your pants—I demoed it on my jeans and it slid smoothly.

Second, they’re multifunctional. You can use them to control the home screen and menus just like a computer mouse—and it works incredibly well. And it’s easy to forget: you can use two at once. That opens up new kinds of experiences that aren’t even possible on PC.

In Bravely Default Remaster, there’s a rhythm mini-game where you control a line with both Joy-Cons. In Dragon Drive, you can control two wheels on a wheelchair and use the gyroscope to shoot a basket—all in one smooth motion. That’s a uniquely Nintendo thing.

So, is it usable without a keyboard? Yes, because the experiences are built around the two-Joy-Con setup. You won’t need a keyboard. Not every game will be compatible—especially ones originally designed for mouse and keyboard—but many are already being mapped for controller use.

I even played Civilization 7 with the Joy-Cons and it worked really well. You just move the mouse and click—no keyboard necessary. So no, not just a gimmick. It’s genuinely useful and could shape future Switch experiences.

What might be a gimmick is the two-mouse setup. I don’t expect a ton of games like Dragon Drive, but I do see potential for shooters, strategy games, and other creative uses. It’s cool tech—and it works.

Will games run better on Switch 2?

@rmo9808 asks: Will games get a performance boost? Aside from the ones explicitly stated. Perhaps not a bump 1080p 60 fps but a 10 fps bump here and there

Great question. The answer is yes, but it’s on a case-by-case basis.

Nintendo’s Bill Tritton confirmed in April that games will get natural boosts from the new hardware. Expect faster loading times, maybe slightly better resolution and smoother frame rates. But how much improvement you’ll see depends entirely on the developer.

If a game has a dedicated Switch 2 version—like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—you’ll see big upgrades. We previewed that and it looks significantly better: denser environments, smoother performance, and sharper visuals. If you didn’t like the art style, that won’t change—but the technical side is much improved.

Other games will likely see small boosts, but don’t expect miracles unless they’re optimized specifically for Switch 2.

How does the Switch 2 screen stack up against the beloved OLED version?

Corey and @FairyKid64 both asked a question I’ve been hearing a lot since April: how does the new screen compare to the Switch OLED display?

It’s a great question—because when they first announced this thing, I thought, Man, I love my Switch OLED. I love my Steam Deck OLED too.

That OLED screen really ruined the original Switch for me. Once you see those vibrant colors, the original display looks washed out and dull. I’m happy to report that while the Switch 2 doesn’t use OLED, its screen is still very good. It’s way better than the original Switch.

Why? The tech has evolved significantly since 2017. LCD tech today is miles ahead of what it was when the first Switch launched. This new display is much more capable. For starters, it supports VRR and has a 120Hz refresh rate—something the Switch OLED can’t even come close to.

In my testing so far, I’ve seen vibrant colors and strong contrast—things that the original Switch sorely lacked. Next to the OLED, that old screen has this sort of white film you can’t unsee. That’s not the case here. The difference isn’t as drastic, but it’s a meaningful upgrade.

I’ll need more time with side-by-side comparisons and different games, but my early impressions are positive. I think you’ll be happy with it.

What about USB-C and third-party accessories?

Kenneth Chung asks: Comparing Switch 2 to the original; with the additional USB slot what third party accessories could we confidently use?

Great question. There’s still a lot of testing to do, but here’s what we know.

Nintendo has confirmed that certain accessories will work—like the GameCube adapter made for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. You should be able to plug it in and go, no issues. But beyond that, things get more complicated.

The USB port on the Switch 2 does support non-Nintendo devices, including webcams. If you go into the settings, you’ll find an option to test connected cameras. So yes, you can plug in a USB camera, run a test, and confirm it works.

That said, compatibility will vary wildly depending on the brand and type of device. Not every webcam is guaranteed to work. Nintendo hasn’t confirmed much, and I certainly don’t own every webcam to test. But I expect most will work fine.

I also plan to test XR glasses—specifically Lenovo’s Legion glasses—as a potential second screen. These already work with phones and Steam Decks, so there’s no reason they shouldn’t work here. But again, we need to test more.

We’ve started some initial testing, but there’s a lot more to do before the full review. So far, things are looking promising.

Battery life at full performance?

We’ve also been getting questions about battery life—especially when playing at 1080p and 120fps. That’s something I can’t answer definitively yet. First, I need a game that can even run at those specs, and we’re not seeing many at launch.

Nintendo’s estimates suggest battery life could drop to 2 to 2.5 hours when pushing the system hard, especially if you’ve got game chat running with multiple players. That seems realistic. Once we’ve done more testing, I’ll be able to say for sure.

What accessories are worth buying on day one?

Jake asks: Recommendations for screen protectors and other accessories?

Great question—and yes, there are already tons of options, both first- and third-party.

Let’s start with the official Nintendo Pro Controller. I’ve used it, and I think it’s fantastic. If you want a more traditional gamepad, it’s the best option out there right now. The added back buttons and built-in audio jack are nice bonuses.

For screen protectors, Nintendo is offering a carrying case bundle that includes one. That’s probably your best bang for your buck if you’re looking to grab a few essentials all at once.

Now, one third-party product I can already recommend is the dbrand Kill Switch—their first official case for the Switch 2. If you know dbrand’s Steam Deck case, you’ll recognize the quality.

It comes with a lot of stuff:

A screen protector

A snap-on protective case

A back cover that works with the kickstand

A game card holder for travel

Ergonomic Joy-Con grips (with removable design)

A dock adapter so you can keep the case on while docked

It’s a pretty full-featured kit and feels like a solid option out of the gate.