 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Valve finally fixed a Team Fortress 2 bug 17 years after launch

By
The Scout shocked standing above a table, with the Heavy and Soldier standing behind him.
Valve

It might not be a huge performance fix, but Valve made an impactful change in the latest Team Fortress 2 update: Making sure Scout put on the correct pants.

Buried a bit in the latest update’s patch notes, released on Thursday, is a bullet point that says, “Fixed BLU Scout using the incorrect team color pants.” This might not seem like a big deal, but Scout on the BLU team has been wearing the wrong pants for 17 years.

Recommended Videos

The update was spotted by user @heavyfortres on X (formerly Twitter), who wrote, “They changed a character design 17 years later! What!”

If you look closely at the original BLU Scout’s pants, they’re the same shade of brown that the RED Scout wears. It’s not immersion breaking, but it does look off. The new pants are more gray than brown, matching the cooler tone of his bright blue shirt.

Surprisingly (or maybe unsurprisingly considering Team Fortress 2‘s long-running and passionate fandom), this change has been met with mixed reviews. While the pants are now “correct,” many of the cosmetics released over the years for the free-to-play first-person shooter now don’t match, as some Redditors have noticed.

Team Fortress 2 YouTuber Shounic released a video two years ago noticing the Scout’s pants were the wrong color and breaking down every instance where they were gray or brown. Valve couldn’t even keep the colors straight in non-game materials like comics and the “Meet the Team” videos. Shounic released a follow-up today on the change, and noticedthat the pants are only available on the default texture and one or two other cosmetics. So outfits that go over the pants are still brown, and clash with the gray pants under it. Shounic called it “the strangest day in TF2 history.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it's simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn't the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That's changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024, but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let's get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Release date

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date was moved up a week from its original date to give more room to Monster Hunter Wilds, and will now come out on February 21, 2025.
Platforms
Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn't a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won't be able to handle this one.
Trailers

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard tips and tricks
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The threat to Thedas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is greater than anything we've seen before. Solas, The Dread Wolf, is attempting to tear down the Veil, but that's only the tip of the iceberg of problems your Rook will need to deal with. Needless to say, the odds are stacked against you and you will need to use every edge you can get to find a way to overcome the odds. While the game does offer plenty of difficulty options, learning the deeper systems and mechanics will let you compete and keep up with the difficulty as it ramps up without having to change any settings. There's a lot to absorb when diving into this world, so we'll help you prepare with these essential tips and tricks.
Pick your class carefully, but experiment with skills

While you're making your character, the most important choice you have is which class you will be. The three options are Warrior, Mage, and Rogue and the one you pick here is the one you will be stuck with for the rest of the game. There's no changing classes or controlling other party members directly like in past games, so don't take this decision lightly. If you are having trouble deciding, we can help you decide which one is right for you.

Read more