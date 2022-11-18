 Skip to main content
The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II RAAL MG loadout

When playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIit’s best to come prepared with a powerful weapon that can take down opponents quickly. While there are a variety of weapons that fall into this category, currently, the best option is the RAAL MG, in terms of time to kill (TTK). This LMG is dominating the meta right now, thanks to its ridiculous damage output. This weapon has a ton of different attachment choices, making it tricky to build it as effectively as possible.

In this guide, we’ll show you the best RAAL MG loadout in Modern Warfare II.

RAAL MG overview

The RAAL MG in Modern Warfare II.

As always, let’s first take a look at some of the RAAL MG’s characteristics so you know how to use it properly. The most important thing to be aware of (aside from the fast TTK) is that the RAAL is absurdly slow since it’s an LMG. In fact, it’s one of the slowest weapons in the entire game, making up for its tremendous power. It’s not just slow in terms of mobility, it also has sluggish aim down sights (ADS) times and terrible reload speeds. Still, even with all these downsides, the RAAL absolutely shreds through the competition, so long as you’re already aiming at your foes ahead of time. But what’s the best way to build the RAAL?

The best RAAL MG loadout

The RAAL MG in Modern Warfare II.

Recommended attachments:

Laser FSS Ole-V Laser
Optic Cronen Mini Red Dot
Stock FSS Riot Stock
Magazine 50 Round Belt Mag
Rear grip Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

The main goal of this particular class setup is to reduce the RAAL MG’s sluggishness as much as possible. To do so, start with the FSS Ole-V Laser, which boosts your ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed. Then, we recommend using the Cronen Mini Red Dot (make sure to tune the eye position to Far) for a clean sight, though use whichever Optic you’re comfortable with.

Follow that up with the FSS Riot Stock for improved crouch movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS times. Next, you’ll want to use the 50 Round Belt Mag for faster ADS speed, better movement, faster reloads, and a boost to sprint-to-fire times.

Finish off the build with the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Rear Grip, which improves your ADS speed and sprint-to-fire times, making the RAAL feel much lighter. Keep in mind, all of these weapons will improve overall snappiness and mobility at the expense of control and accuracy, so you’ll want to adjust accordingly depending on the map you’re on.

