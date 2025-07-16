The best games that are (probably) older than you that are still worth playing

It’s no secret that there are tons of amazing games coming out every day, plus an endless list of upcoming video games across all genres. We all love getting the latest and greatest games, which tend to have the best graphics, tightest gameplay, and maybe even cross-platform support to play with friends online. But sometimes it is nice to go back and see where games were a few decades ago. Those who played games from the early console generations might have their opinions clouded by nostalgia a bit, but there are still some shining examples of games that hold up just as well today as they did back then. Watch me turn into dust as I share a handful of amazing games that are likely older than you that are still worth playing.

Tetris

Everyone has played Tetris, so this is more of an obligatory pick than anything else. Regardless, everyone who waxes poetic about how this simple game about falling blocks is not only the perfect puzzle game, but maybe the perfect video game. Nothing else has come close to the mass appeal of Tetris, and only minor changes have been made over the decades to its original design. Tetris is available on almost every device there is in dozens of forms, and you can’t go wrong with any of them. I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re still playing Tetris 50 or 100 years from now.

Super Mario World

The original Super Mario Bros. is a classic and critically important game for the entire industry. But it is also stiff and clunky by modern standards. Super Mario Bros. 3 holds up much better from a visual and mechanical standpoint, but Super Mario World is the peak of 2D Mario games. The pixel art hasn’t aged a day, nor have the air-tight controls. Every inch of this game is still a wonder to explore, with tons of secrets and challenges to uncover. You’ve got plenty of stages across a wide swath of locations, creative bosses, and a pitch-perfect difficulty curve.

Doom

It wasn’t the first FPS game, but it was the one that established the formula others would chase for years to come. Doom might feel a little limiting compared to the almost overwhelming number of options modern FPS titles support now, but once you get into the groove of strafing and shooting, it all clicks into place. The soundtrack speaks for itself, but the level design and raw thrill of blasting demons is something we’ve sadly lost in a lot of games today. Like Tetris, you’d have to go out of your way to find a device that doesn’t run Doom.

RollerCoaster Tycoon

We still get a couple of business management games here and there, but there’s something special about the original RollerCoaster Tycoon that hasn’t been replicated since. Not only is it strangely addicting to manage the business side of a theme park, but building out the paths, placing rides, and even designing your own roller coasters makes every aspect a joy. That’s what pushes it above other classic sim games like Sim City, which is great, but not everyone will be drawn into the minutia of city planning. The smaller scale and almost toy-like visuals make it a timeless treat.

Chrono Trigger

It’s time to stop waiting for that rumored Chrono Trigger HD-2D remake and just play the original already. If that remake does eventually happen, then you’re in luck because it means you get to play the game twice. Chrono Trigger is one of the most hyped classic JRPGs alongside Final Fantasy 7 and Super Mario RPG, but just like with those games, the praise is not overblown. It is a more compact JRPG, so you won’t have to invest dozens of hours to beat it, but it offers so much replay value that you might want to. The combat is slick and satisfying with a great time travel story that gives you a ton of ways to impact the world.

Command and Conquer: Red Alert

The RTS genre might be dead now, but it was at its peak in the mid-90s to early 2000s. I could’ve gone with StarCraft here, but I have a personal soft spot for Red Alert. Besides being a great RTS game in its own right, you have to experience these FMV cutscenes for yourself. I could almost recommend finding a way to play this series on that alone, but thankfully, I don’t have to. Even the single-player campaign is a great experience with multiple factions and ways missions can diverge.

RuneScape

One of the few surviving MMORPGs that is older than World of Warcraft started as a humble browser game. RuneScape was many people’s introduction to the MMO genre and took a simple but addictive approach. You have a ton of skills to grind levels for, a fun world to explore filled with quests, and even PvP if you’re willing to risk it. There’s a modern version out now, but the version from 2007 is still playable as Old School RuneScape so there’s no reason not to boot it up for a few hours.

Knights of the Old Republic

If you have a serious case of Star Wars fatigue, Knights of the Old Republic will remind you why you fell in love with this universe so long ago. Yes, the combat and systems are a bit archaic now, but it is the storytelling and roleplaying that make it a hump worth getting over. You have the freedom to go light or dark side, or not even be a Force user at all. Quests have multiple outcomes, and your entire party can be different depending on your actions and dialogue. This is one of the best examples of a game that lets you really role-play in a universe that we only see in games like Baldur’s Gate 3 anymore.