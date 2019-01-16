Digital Trends
‘The Division 2’ private beta kicks off February 7 on consoles and PC

Steven Petite
We’re less than two months away from the launch of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. The sequel to Ubisoft’s popular 2016 third-person shooter releases on March 15 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. But a select portion of fans will have the opportunity to check out the game much sooner. The Division 2‘s private beta runs from February 7-10 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

The only way to ensure that you have access to the private beta is to pre-order The Division 2. Those who pre-order a digital copy through the PlayStation or Microsoft stores will simply need to download the client once it becomes available. If you pre-order through a retailer, your code should either be on the receipt or emailed to you.

You can also sign up for a chance to partake in the private beta on Ubisoft’s website, but there’s no guarantee you’ll get a spot.

Ubisoft has not revealed how much content will be available in the beta, but the announcement was made at the end of the game’s official story trailer. While not confirmed, it would seem that you’ll be introduced to the main characters and play a few story missions. Perhaps the Dark Zone, the PvP instance of the map, will also be partially open to try. This would make sense for server-testing purposes, and it would also line up with the beta’s content from the original game.

most anticipated games of 2019 the division 2

At the very least, beta players will get their first experience inside the ruinous depiction of Washington D.C., the fresh setting for The Division 2. Taking place seven months after the original, the pandemic flu threat is gone, but the chaos that it caused has pushed the nation close to a civil war. Summoned to Washington, D.C., the Division agents face threats from all directions, including religious zealots, dangerous rogue factions, and fascists. In order to save the country, you and your squad must help restore order.

The Division 2 has several new features, including eight-player raids and a settlement feature that tasks you with liberating different areas of the greater Washington D.C. region. In a change from the original, three post-launch DLC packs will be released for free for all players.

The Division 2 arrives on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 15. The PC version will only be available through Ubisoft and the Epic Games store.

