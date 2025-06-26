 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

The hottest deals of the Steam Summer Sale you don’t want to miss

By
the hottest deals of steam summer sale you dont want to miss
Image used with permission by copyright holder

As the temperatures rise, Steam makes the prices drop. That’s right, it is time for the annual Steam Summer Sale 2025. This is the moment PC gamers look forward to all year, but our wallets fear. Each seasonal Steam sale is the best time to splurge on some games you’ve had on your backlog as they hit historic low prices. Everything from the best games on Steam to hit indies partake in this event to fill up your library with enough games to last you all summer long. A decade ago, you might have been able to browse through all the games on sale on your own to find the best deals, but not anymore. I have been digging through all the sales to find the best deals of the Steam Summer Sale 2025 and highlighting the ones you will want to jump on while they last.

When is the Steam Summer Sale 2025?

The Steam Summer Sale 2025 started on June 26 at 10 am PT and will end on July 10. That gives you a nice two-week window to grab any deals that catch your eye.

Recommended Videos

Best deals for the Steam Summer Sale 2025

Peter and Miles leap in the air in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Black Myth: Wukong – $48 was $60

Monster Hunter Wilds – $56 was $70

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – $30 was $60

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $16 was $40

Blasphemous – $2 was $25

Steamworld Dig – $1 was $10

Persona 5 Royal – $24 was $60

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – $48 was $60

Metaphor: ReFantazio – $42 was $70

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth – $42 was $70

Cyberpunk 2077 – $21 was $60

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – $35 was $60

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $6 was $60

Resident Evil 4 – $20 was $40

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Best Steam Summer Sale 2025 deals under $20

A Jedi force pushes a sotrmtrooper in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
EA

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $15 was $60

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $10 was $40

Halo: The Master Chief Collection$10 was $40

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – $12 was $50

Anno 1800 – $15 was $60

Dave the Diver – $12 was $20

Hogwarts Legacy – $15 was $60

Half-Life: Alyx – $18 was $60

Dead Cells – $12 was $25

Best Steam Summer Sale 2025 deals under $10

The prince rolling up little objects in a bedroom.
Bandai Namco

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie – $8 was $30

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – $4 was $40

Doom – $4 was $20

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $8 was $40

Dead by Daylight – $8 was $20

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $4 was $40

Robocop: Rogue City – $5 was $50

Furi – $2 was 20

Borderlands 3 – $3 was $60

Titanfall 2 – $4 was $30

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The best Steam Next Fest demos: try these 10 games for free today
Multiple cyclists pedal inside of an arena.

The first of many Steam Next Fests to be held in 2025 is here, which means there are more game demos to try out than anybody has time for. The latest iteration of the PC storefront’s event spotlighting upcoming titles with playable demos runs from February 24 through March 3, but where to start? Early standouts include the absurd Skin Deep and turn-based strategy game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown. These barely scrape the surface of what Next Fest offers. To make things a little easier, here are ten incredible demos to start with if you are feeling lost.
Demon Tides
Demon Tides - Demo Teaser

If you are itching for more 3D platforming goodness after last year’s Astro Bot, try out Demon Tides. The cartoonish adventure set in a world of islands and open oceans is a responsive and frenetic platformer with a lot of promise. While the demo doesn’t give us the deepest look into how Demon Tides will expand its story and players only get a taste of the platforming, what is there is solid enough to put this game immediately on my wishlist after playing.
Despelote
Despelote - Release Date Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

Read more
You can try a radical new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game on Steam right now
The Ninja Turtles pose together in key art from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown.

Steam Next Fest is here and you're likely about to be up to your eyeballs in video game demos. There are plenty of promising indies you can try for free during the event, and we'll coming at you with some recommendations as we uncover the gems. If you need a place to start, though, look no further than Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown.

The Turtles' latest adventure is unlike any they've embarked on before. It's not some form of beat-em-up, but a turn-based strategy game by I Am Your Beast developer Strange Scaffold. The tactics genre may sound like an odd fit for our reptilian friends on paper, but it works surprisingly well. That's thanks to a new spin on the genre that gives players much more to do on a single turn. It's a fast-paced tactics game that feels spiritually linked to the Turtles' arcade days in ways you may not see coming.

Read more
One of 2024’s most overlooked games just came to consoles. Don’t miss it twice
A young girl in a white dress looks back. She carries a bag and a bow on her back while holding an orange leaf in her hand.

We are currently in something of a Metroidvania boom. With the genre reaching peak saturation, new releases -- of which there are many -- are forced to expand upon the core formula fans know and love in hopes of standing out. Take the thrilling Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist as an example, which imbues the Metroidvania with RPG systems and a focus on player builds. Momodora: Moonlit Farewell, on the other hand, believes that simple is better.

Originally released in January 2024, Moonlit Farewell is the fifth and final entry in developer Bombservice’s Momodora series. While it might not have any ostentatious additions to the basic Metroidvania formula, Moonlit Farewell’s devotion to a sleek rendition of the genre’s core pillars make it a refreshing adventure. The game went under the radar in 2024 but now, with its release on consoles, Metroidvania fans have the perfect way to tide yourself over until Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Read more