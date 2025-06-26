The hottest deals of the Steam Summer Sale you don’t want to miss

As the temperatures rise, Steam makes the prices drop. That’s right, it is time for the annual Steam Summer Sale 2025. This is the moment PC gamers look forward to all year, but our wallets fear. Each seasonal Steam sale is the best time to splurge on some games you’ve had on your backlog as they hit historic low prices. Everything from the best games on Steam to hit indies partake in this event to fill up your library with enough games to last you all summer long. A decade ago, you might have been able to browse through all the games on sale on your own to find the best deals, but not anymore. I have been digging through all the sales to find the best deals of the Steam Summer Sale 2025 and highlighting the ones you will want to jump on while they last.

When is the Steam Summer Sale 2025?

The Steam Summer Sale 2025 started on June 26 at 10 am PT and will end on July 10. That gives you a nice two-week window to grab any deals that catch your eye.

Recommended Videos

Best deals for the Steam Summer Sale 2025

Black Myth: Wukong – $48 was $60

Monster Hunter Wilds – $56 was $70

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – $30 was $60

Death Stranding Director’s Cut – $16 was $40

Blasphemous – $2 was $25

Steamworld Dig – $1 was $10

Persona 5 Royal – $24 was $60

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – $48 was $60

Metaphor: ReFantazio – $42 was $70

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth – $42 was $70

Cyberpunk 2077 – $21 was $60

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – $35 was $60

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $6 was $60

Resident Evil 4 – $20 was $40

Best Steam Summer Sale 2025 deals under $20

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $15 was $60

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $10 was $40

Halo: The Master Chief Collection – $10 was $40

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – $12 was $50

Anno 1800 – $15 was $60

Dave the Diver – $12 was $20

Hogwarts Legacy – $15 was $60

Half-Life: Alyx – $18 was $60

Dead Cells – $12 was $25

Best Steam Summer Sale 2025 deals under $10

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie – $8 was $30

Star Wars Battlefront 2 – $4 was $40

Doom – $4 was $20

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $8 was $40

Dead by Daylight – $8 was $20

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $4 was $40

Robocop: Rogue City – $5 was $50

Furi – $2 was 20

Borderlands 3 – $3 was $60

Titanfall 2 – $4 was $30