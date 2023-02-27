Enjoying The Last of Us on HBO? Save $20 on the game for PS5

If you’ve been enjoying The Last of Us on HBO, you may have realized you’ve somehow never played the games. Now is the perfect opportunity with Best Buy currently selling The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 for $50 saving you $20 off the regular price of $70. A fantastic game that’s sure to enrich your experience with the HBO TV show, snap it up now or read on while we explain why it’s so good.

Why you should buy The Last of Us Part 1

One of the best PS5 games right now, you owe it to yourself to snap up The Last of Us Part 1. It offers a truly powerful story as you’ve already gathered from the TV show but also a great gaming experience too. You can help Joel and Ellie as they attempt to survive the brutal world around them and travel to a safer place. The game includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which looks at how Ellie’s life was changed alongside her best friend, Riley. It’s all done from a third-person perspective as is often the way with Naughty Dog titles. It comes from the makers of the Uncharted series of games.

As you’d expect from a rebuilt game for the PlayStation 5, there are enhanced visuals with the game completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PS5 engine. There’s more realistic lighting and atmosphere, as well as more intricate environments. Fast loading times mean it’s practically seamless after the first instance so you can feel truly immersed in what’s going on. There’s also haptic feedback with the DualSense controller bringing things more to life from every weapon to the sensation of stepping on crunchy snow or feeling the rainfall. Adaptive triggers provide resistance and kickback on firing which feels even more satisfying.

This is effectively the ultimate version of The Last Of Us Part 1 and a truly great way to add to your experience of already watching the TV show. Normally priced at $70, you can buy The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 for just $50 at Best Buy. A saving of $20 makes this an unbeatable time to get the full experience for less.

