Enjoying The Last of Us on HBO? Save $20 on the game for PS5

Jennifer Allen
By
Ellie and Hoel turning back to face the camera in the poster for HBO's The Last of Us.

If you’ve been enjoying The Last of Us on HBO, you may have realized you’ve somehow never played the games. Now is the perfect opportunity with Best Buy currently selling The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 for $50 saving you $20 off the regular price of $70. A fantastic game that’s sure to enrich your experience with the HBO TV show, snap it up now or read on while we explain why it’s so good.

Why you should buy The Last of Us Part 1

One of the best PS5 games right now, you owe it to yourself to snap up The Last of Us Part 1. It offers a truly powerful story as you’ve already gathered from the TV show but also a great gaming experience too. You can help Joel and Ellie as they attempt to survive the brutal world around them and travel to a safer place. The game includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and the celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which looks at how Ellie’s life was changed alongside her best friend, Riley. It’s all done from a third-person perspective as is often the way with Naughty Dog titles. It comes from the makers of the Uncharted series of games.

As you’d expect from a rebuilt game for the PlayStation 5, there are enhanced visuals with the game completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PS5 engine. There’s more realistic lighting and atmosphere, as well as more intricate environments. Fast loading times mean it’s practically seamless after the first instance so you can feel truly immersed in what’s going on. There’s also haptic feedback with the DualSense controller bringing things more to life from every weapon to the sensation of stepping on crunchy snow or feeling the rainfall. Adaptive triggers provide resistance and kickback on firing which feels even more satisfying.

This is effectively the ultimate version of The Last Of Us Part 1 and a truly great way to add to your experience of already watching the TV show. Normally priced at $70, you can buy The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 for just $50 at Best Buy. A saving of $20 makes this an unbeatable time to get the full experience for less.

Samsung’s 49-inch QLED gaming monitor is $300 off today
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 22, 2023
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Admit it, you need a massive gaming monitor. Okay, maybe "need" is a bit dramatic, but you should seriously consider buying this one while it's on sale. Let us present the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor. It's similar to the popular Odyssey G9 gaming monitor, but close to half the price -- and that's before the discount. Right now you can grab the CRG9 for $900 after a $300 price cut. That's a great deal on the best multitasking curved monitor on the market. Read on to see why we love it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 gaming monitor
With its Odyssey lineup of gaming monitors, Samsung has produced one of the best gaming monitors on the market, including the G7 and the Neo G9. The CRG9 is similar to the Odyssey G9 in many ways. They both have the same resolution of 5120 x 1440 and use quantum dots. The CRG9's Quantum Mini LED display is highly regarded and produces picture quality you won’t find amongst the best budget monitors. The curved screen will suck you into any game, and with a screen this wide, even your peripheral vision will be full of gameplay.

Avoid eBay: PS5s are in stock at Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 22, 2023
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.

Stop! Don't buy an overpriced PS5 from an eBay scalper! The PS5 Disc Edition is available right now at Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon. As part of a bundle with God of War Ragnarök you can get the system for $560. The dark times of bots buying and reselling the console are finally over. Check it out at one of the three big tech retailers below.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5
The PlayStation 5 is a truly high-end games console. Its design is a little divisive and certainly huge but underneath that distinctive hood is some super powerful hardware. The console is able to load many of the best PS5 games in seconds and there are plenty to choose from. The bundle deals currently available all include God of War Ragnarok but there's no shortage of options for other games. Titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and The Last of Us Part I look gorgeous on the system while there are quirky titles like Stray to captivate you too. The Callisto Protocol will hook survival horror fans while Returnal is perfect for anyone who loves a challenge.

Ends midnight: Save $600 on this gaming laptop with an RTX 3060
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 21, 2023
The Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop near a window.

Gamers who are planning to buy a powerful gaming laptop should be prepared to spend a significant amount, but thankfully there are gaming laptop deals that will help you enjoy savings along the way. Here's a good one -- the Acer Predator Triton 300 at $600 off from Best Buy, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,600. It's highly recommended that you lock in the price now though, as there's not much time left with the offer expiring at midnight.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop
The Acer Predator Triton 300 won't have trouble running the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and it also has 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need flags as enough for most gamers. You'll be able to appreciate modern graphics on the gaming laptop's 14-inch screen with WUXGA resolution for sharp details and a 165Hz refresh rate for tear-free gameplay, and you'll have ample space for several AAA titles on its 512GB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Additionally, at just about 20mm thin, it easily slides into most laptop bags so you can take it with you wherever you go.

