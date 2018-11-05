Digital Trends
Gaming

You’re better off setting 15 bucks ablaze than playing ‘The Quiet Man’

Steven Petite
By
the quiet man game review

Upon finishing The Quiet Man, my first thought was how did this game make it off the ground floor, let alone get released as an actual product you have to pay real money for? Developed by Human Head, the studio behind the canceled Prey 2, and published by Square Enix, The Quiet Man is so abundantly terrible that its very existence seems implausible. With some of the worst action gameplay I’ve ever encountered, a jumbled, nonsensical story that has more gaps than the Grand Canyon, and some truly puzzling design choices, mainly with regard to sound and live-action cutscenes, The Quiet Man catapults to a rare level of incompetence. It’s disastrous in a way that’s somewhat impressive but I wouldn’t call it so-bad-it’s-good. At the very least, it’s an interesting case study in atrociousness.

If you recall Square Enix’s supremely underwhelming E3 2018 presentation, you probably remember seeing a trailer for The Quiet Man. The one that demonstrated that Dane, the protagonist, is deaf and also very good at street fighting. Now, Dane’s identity as a deaf man could have actually made for a novel experience. As far as sound goes, you only hear thuds and dull echoes, a so-so attempt at recreating what it’s like to be him. When people speak, you’re left trying to read their lips. Admittedly, you can make out some of the words from the mouth animations, but Dane’s deafness really doesn’t make sense in this context. It’s not implemented in a way that adds to or contextualizes the story, which left me wondering why Human Head wanted to further obscure an already broken narrative. Perhaps that was the reason behind it. Adding to the mystery to “elevate” the artistry. The problem is there is no artistry here.

1 of 6
the quiet man game review 18 4 32 pm 2
the quiet man game review 18 4 32 pm
the quiet man game review 18 4 34 pm 7
the quiet man game review
the quiet man game review 18 4 34 pm
the quiet man game review 18 4 32 pm

Here’s where I could issue a spoiler warning, but I’ll be honest, I still have only a vague idea of what happened in this story. At the start of the game, Dane purchases some food from a street cart vendor. The vendor tells him trouble is near and strangely, this particular line of dialogue is heard by the player. Dane heads into an alley to confront a gang. He beats up all the cliche bad guys and proceeds to set the doggy bag of food on top of a knocked out dude. What? I guess that’s cool? He served him his lunch or something.

Nonsensical is an understatement

From there, The Quiet Man only gets more incomprehensible. The mix of live-action cutscenes with real actors and rendered cutscenes with poor versions of said actors is jarring. You’re watching a movie, but you’re also playing a terrible game. The one thing that I’m positive happened is that Dane’s mother was murdered when he was a kid. Besides that, I’m really unsure. For a lot of the game, I thought Dane wanted to have sex with his mother. This is because Dane has a pseudo love interest that I think is played by the same actress who plays his mother. Yet, the bond displayed in cutscenes between him and this “love interest” seems more mother-son than lovers. If you’re confused, that’s because I am too.

the quiet man game review 18 4 33 pm 2

Dane is on a revenge tour, hunting down the gang that he thinks killed his mother. For reasons unknown, the gang has kidnapped his stand-in mother (or girlfriend?). It turns out the man who killed his mother is the same man that Dane currently has an elaborate secret handshake with. But it also turns out that this gang is actually led by his own father, a detective, and the true culprit of Dane’s stand-in mother’s kidnapping. Since Dane’s dad helped him get through the gang’s hideout and was shot by Dane’s buddy turned enemy, I really don’t know how this plot was conceived. There’s also the fact that Dane is shot dead on a rooftop only to turn into the grim reaper, which allows him to regain life. Dane drew the grim reaper in a therapist’s office as a kid following his mother’s death, with his father looking on asking questions about why Dane is obsessed with death. It’s pretty obvious, Mr. Detective. Dane blames himself for his mother’s death. Maybe Dane is really just crazy. Maybe I’m crazy for completing this game.

If you’re mad at me for spoiling the entire story of The Quiet Man, fear not, I might be totally wrong. It’s nonsensical to a degree that would make Hideo Kojima and Tetsuya Nomura proud. But unlike those auteurs, The Quiet Man is neither compelling nor fun to play. The only gameplay to speak of is in scenes where you fight a series of goons in rundown buildings and alleyways. The combat is so godawful that it feels like a low budget PS2 game. Punches and kicks go through enemies thanks to rampant clipping. Enemies run through closed doors and stand there waiting for you to make the first move. The camera stutters and jumps all over the place. Controls are clumsy, and the animations are glitchy and laughable. However, Dane has the best posture I’ve ever seen since he walks like a wooden plank, no arch to speak of in his back or bend in his knees.

the quiet man game review

When you reach the credits after three woeful hours, you’re told that an update is coming to reveal the true nature of the story. In a strange move, a patch will be released later this week that will turn the audio on so you can hear the dialogue. So much for making a subversive game that puts you in the shoes of a deaf protagonist. I’m sure my interpretation of the story will be proved wrong once the update drops, but something tells me The Quiet Man will be even worse with clarity.

Although I only spent 15 bucks on The Quiet Man, I think the experience of chewing and swallowing fifteen singles would have been a more pleasant and worthwhile use of my money. And remember, all cash is riddled with fecal bacteria.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Snoop Dogg will get a copy of 'Spyro Reignited Trilogy' delivered by the dragon
Up Next

Fans bedeviled by report that Blizzard scrapped 'Diablo 4' BlizzCon announcement
diablo immortal allen adham interview created with gimp
Gaming

Blizzard Co-Founder Allen Adham says ‘we have not forgotten’ core Diablo fans

Blizzard fans are skeptical of 'Diablo Immortal,' but company co-founder Allen Adham is confident players will like it when they play it. He told us that multiple Diablo projects are underway and hinted at end-game content in 'Diablo…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
game of thrones season 8
Movies & TV

'Game of Thrones' season 8 premiere synopsis brings the story full circle

With the eighth and final season looming, Game of Thrones fever has officially become a pandemic. Our list of all the relevant news and rumors will help make the wait more bearable, if you don't mind spoilers.
Posted By Rick Marshall, Stephanie Topacio Long
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games out right now

More than four years into its lifespan, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now, from Super Mario Odyssey to Fortnite.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The best weapons in ‘Fallout 4,’ and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
overwatch ashe blizzcon 2018 interview and bob
Gaming

Overwatch nearly scrapped Ashe, and hasn’t ruled out retiring characters

Ashe, the latest hero in 'Overwatch,' is the first with an ultimate ability that spawns a whole different character -- B.O.B. Conquering the technical challenge of B.O.B. nearly forced Blizzard to scrap the character.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
more than 150 people involved creating overwatch hero new ashe
Gaming

How many people does it take to make an Overwatch character? Over 150

During a BlizzCon 2018 panel, Overwatch developer Blizzard revealed that more than 150 people are involved in the design and implementation process for every one of the game's heroes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Take a shower with Alexa and skating on snow

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
blizzcon 2018 esports schedule wow arena world championship
Gaming

BlizzCon 2018: Complete Coverage

It’s happening. BlizzCon 2018 is upon us, and with it comes a buffet of delicious news from Blizzard. This year the focus seems to be on Diablo, World of Warcraft, and possibly Overwatch, but BlizzCon 2018 wouldn’t be complete without…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
fortnite mobile makes me feel old op ed feat
Gaming

‘Fortnite Mobile’ improvements on the way: 60 FPS, controller support, and more

Epic Games revealed in its State of Mobile Development - November 2018 announcement that there are some important Fortnite Mobile improvements coming soon. The new features include a more customizable HUD, 60 FPS, and controller support.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

YouTube on Nintendo Switch may finally become reality on November 8

The official Nintendo website apparently revealed that YouTube on the Nintendo Switch will arrive on November 8. The release date was leaked in the same manner as the final title of the upcoming Yoshi game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
things to do breath of the wild zelda
Gaming

Nintendo may finally bring ‘The Legend of Zelda’ and ‘Donkey Kong’ to mobile

Nintendo trademark filings revealed that The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks and Mario vs. Donkey Kong may be the company's next mobile games. The ports are not yet confirmed, but the two games may translate well to smartphones and tablets.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Gaming

Bethesda says ‘Fallout 76’ servers will be online ‘forever’

Bethesda's Fallout 76 requires an internet connection in order to play, but according to communications chief Pete Hines, the company has no plans to ever take the servers offline.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin