These are the three must-play PlayStation Plus games this weekend (July 25-27)

July has been a quiet month for new PlayStation 5 games, but an absolute banger for games coming to PS Plus for the anniversary. Sadly, PlayStation won’t have a Gamescom presence to show off any new games, but there are still plenty of upcoming video games heading to the platform. It is on weekends like this that I love to do a deep dive into the game catalogue and pull out some hidden gems that you may have missed or could help get you in the mood for one of those upcoming titles. My must-play picks this weekend include a brutal soulslike, additive 2D action roguelike, and a classic PS1 stealth title.

The Surge 2

The newest soulslike game on the block this month is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. As amazing as that game looks, it does still stick to the classic sword, magic, and giant monster aesthetic we see quite often, even with the historical Chinese twist. For something that takes a huge swing in terms of setting and gameplay mechanics, The Surge 2 still holds up as one of the best evolutions of the soulslike genre before Elden Ring. Set in a sci-fi setting with a tactical and satisfying combat system that allows you to target and remove limbs from enemies, this game forces you to think differently than most other games of this type. Bosses pose some of the most intense challenges I have faced yet, and there is so much detail and story to uncover in the world.

The Surge 2 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Dead Cells

We’re on the cusp of a nice little retro run here with Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound coming out next week and Shinobi: Art of Vengeance hitting at the end of August, so why not get in the mood with Dead Cells? This game has the look and feel of a classic game, but with way more going on and depth than was ever possible on the SNES generation of consoles. This is a metroidvania roguelike action platformer (try saying that five times fast) that is one of the standout games in the genre. There are tons of routes, builds, unlockables, and DLCs that expand the game in fun ways. There’s even a Castlevania DLC if you want to really pull at your nostalgia.

Dead Cells is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Switch, Mobile, and PC.

Syphon Filter

Next month will see the return of the most popular and recognized stealth series, Metal Gear. But good old Solid Snake wasn’t the only operative slinking through the shadows on the PS1. The Syphon Filter games didn’t get nearly as much critical acclaim or reach the same heights of popularity as Kojima’s tactical espionage series, but they were still great stealth titles in their own right. There’s a bit more direct action than a Metal Gear game, which is clunky but still fun and charming to revisit. The plot is an ambitious story about secret agents, terrorist groups, and biological warfare. It’s short, sweet, and will show just how ahead of the game Metal Gear Solid: Delta is.

Syphon Filter is available now on PS4 and PS5.