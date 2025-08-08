 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

These are three perfect Game Pass games to dive into this weekend (August 8-10)

By
Basim leaps at an enemy in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Ubisoft / Ubisoft

August is going to be a big month for all of us Xbox fans out there. Xbox has already confirmed it will have a big presence at Gamescom, with tons of playable demos for upcoming video games, as well as its new ROG Xbox Ally handhelds on the showfloor. That’s a ton to look forward to later in the month, but there are a slew of new Game Pass games you can get excited to play this very weekend. The first wave of games has been announced and I did the difficult work of sorting through the new additions to pick out only the three standout games you should play this weekend. Whether you want a big single player adventure, a more introspective narrative game, or something that can’t be so easily described, these are the games to play.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a bit of a forgotten and overlooked entry in the franchise. This game followed Valhalla and was an attempt to bring the series back to its more stealth-focused roots as opposed to the giant open world RPGs it had become since Origins. It features Basim, a side character from Valhalla, in ninth-century Baghdad as he joins the order of the Hidden Ones to become an assassin. This game evokes a lot of the same feelings as the first entry, but with far smoother gameplay and deeper systems. It wasn’t the perfect return to the old formula some fans wanted, but if you’re burnt out on the huge open worlds of the current games, this is a great change of pace that you can beat in a reasonable amount of time while getting your assassin fix.

Recommended Videos

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mobile, and PC.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

January feels like a lifetime ago, doesn’t it? Now that we’ve had so many game of the year contenders come out, it can be easy to forget the first indie darling of the year, Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. While the gameplay mechanics and world are connected to the first game, there’s nothing stopping you from jumping straight into this sequel. You play as an android called a Sleeper who rewrites their own code to try and eek out a life in a ruthless space future. Gameplay is time and dice-based, where you need to choose what activities you do in a day and spend your dice to give yourself the best odds of succeeding in said task. If you like games where you constantly feel on the brink of defeat, you’ll love this. It sounds complicated but it makes perfect sense when you play. This is a game you will fall in love with for its story.

Related: 
Ninja Gaiden 4 brought me back to an era of action games I thought was dead

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Rainworld

For the most experimental game on this list, I had to include Rainworld. At its core, it is a survival game where you play as a strange alien cat slug thing on an alien world where you’re at the bottom of the food chain. There’s no direct story or goals beyond survival, but the visuals and mysterious wonder of the world and creatures make it somehow cozy. I find it has similar vibes to old adventure games like Out of This World, if that means anything to you. All the animations are generated in real time, resulting in fluid and unique movements. You can choose to play the game just a few times to get the gist, but there’s a huge world to explore here if you want to fully immerse yourself.

Rainworld is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 new Game Pass games to play this weekend (July 4-6)
mono and six together.

Those of us in America have a nice, long weekend to kick off July thanks to the 4th of July holiday. While some of us may have plans for barbeques and fireworks watching in the evening, there's still loads of time to spare playing some awesome Xbox games. As luck would have it, Game Pass just added a ton of new additions to the service this week that are perfect for the extended weekend. We do have to wait until next week for the first major day one release, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, but there are still some great options to check out before that. I've included a fun party game for anyone hosting an event, a game with a short but powerful runtime, and a classic RPG to get lost in. Let's check them all out.

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Read more
3 new Game Pass games to play this weekend (June 27-29)
An orc and human battle in Warcraft Remastered art.

It may be hard to believe, but it is already the end of June. This was quite an exciting month, what with Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase giving us a great look at some upcoming Xbox Series X games. Tons of those reveals are also going to be coming to Game Pass, but we're still a ways away from most of them. Never fear, though, because Xbox isn't slowing down the cadence of adding fresh new titles to the service for us to enjoy. This month, I think you'll be pleasently surprised by the variety of titles on offer. Whether you're an old-school gamer, indie lover, or want an addictive game to play with friends, I have the best new Game Pass games you should play this weekend right here.

Rematch

Read more
3 new Game Pass games to play this weekend (June 20-22)
Queen Aleksandra near a giant metal enemy.

Today marks the first official day of summer, so what better way to beat the heat than with some cool new Game Pass games? The middle and end of the month tend to be a bit slower for new games, but this week has not just one, but two day one additions to sink your teeth into. What makes my job of picking the best ones even easier is the fact that I am spoiled for choice in terms of variety. I have a great new co-op shooter, a deliciously dark action roguelike, plus a throwback platformer that anyone can enjoy. Each one can dominate your weekend, so let's skip right to the good stuff and talk about the three Game Pass games I know you will love playing this weekend.

FBC: Firebreak

Read more