This exciting new tech will make Borderlands 4 one of the best looking games of the year, but there’s a catch

HDR10+ Technologies is officially revealing two upcoming games that will take advantage of its revolutionary HDR10+ GAMING technology. Those two titles include Borderlands 4 and Hell is Us, which join a host of already released Blockbuster games that have already adopted this emerging standard for gaming visuals. The only catch is that, for now, this feature is only available for PC players.

Most gamers are probably aware of what HDR is, but HDR10+ GAMING is likely a new term. HDR itself gained traction in gaming last generation, and if you have a TV or monitor that supports it, then you likely have encountered dozens of calibration screens while playing games where you attempt to adjust the lighting for the best picture. HDR10+ GAMING aims to remove all that guesswork and fiddling by automatically adjusting your settings for whatever game you’re playing. For now, this new tech is only available on PCs utilizing either Nvidia or Intel GPUs.

“HDR10+ delivers real benefits for both players and developers,” said Bill Mandel, co-manager of HDR10+ Technologies. “For players, it optimizes visuals automatically, removing the need for complicated setup. For developers, it guarantees the most accurate HDR output, ensuring players experience the game as intended. The result is plug-and-play HDR with precise contrast, brightness, and color rendering across all supported devices.”

If you have the proper setup, you might just find that Borderlands 4 and Hell is Us look way better on your PC than other games this year. Unlike more objective visual settings like resolution, HDR takes more nuance to get right. Based on your specific monitor, lighting conditions, and game, you would need to adjust these settings manually to get the best picture. Even then, it would take a lot of trial and error to get it right. With HDR10+ GAMING, Borderlands 4‘s colors will pop as soon as you boot it up.

Console players tend to prefer those platforms to avoid having to tweak various settings and get right into the game, knowing they are getting the best experience, which is why the prospect of HDR10+ GAMING is so would be a perfect fit for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players. However, at least for now, only PC gamers are able to take advantage of this streamlined approach to HDR. There’s no word on if or when it could be implemented on consoles, but the idea of it coming in the future is an exciting one. It promises to take all the guesswork and time spent in settings trying to get the picture right and lets you see the game as the developer intended at low latency. If you have a PC, Borderlands 4 and Hell is Us are the two latest examples you can look forward to seeing optimized with HDR10+ GAMING, but you can see it in action now in games like Black Ops 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more if you have an Nvidia or Intel PC.

This technology is gaining a ton of traction across devices for TV and movies, and is now gaining traction on the gaming side. If you don’t have a PC, you can still get a taste of how it works if you own a TV or monitor with HDR10+ support by checking on the official website. In an effort to become the new HDR standard, HDR10+ GAMING is completely royalty-free and is already compatible with the biggest game engines, such as Unreal Engine 5.